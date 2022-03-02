Patient steals ambulance after EMS squad brings him to Lower Bucks Hospital, cops say

A homeless man is wanted after he took off in a stolen ambulance outside Lower Bucks Hospital on Tuesday night, according to police.

Bristol Township Police said Cody Lynn-Phipps, 30, stole a Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad ambulance, which was later found unoccupied in the Croydon section of the township later that night.

The department said in a news release that Lynn-Phipps was laying in the road near Kenwood Drive and Kindle Lane about 8:30 p.m. He told police he was homeless and tired from walking.

Lynn-Phipps, who was wanted on warrants from Bucks County Probation, was taken to Bristol Township's police station to wait for county sheriff's deputies to pick him up, according to police. While there, he became unresponsive and convulsive, prompting police to give him Narcan, the release states.

Man charged in Bristol killing: DA: Man who killed stepfather in Bristol Township home had 'hit list' of family members, grudge over inheritance

Man charged in Bristol stabbing: Man charged with homicide in Bristol Township stabbing

For subscribers: Route 13 in Bristol proved deadly last year as fatal crashes in Bucks County were up. Here's the plan to curb crashes

Penndel-Middletown Emergency Squad arrived and took him to Lower Bucks Hospital for additional evaluation.

As soon as he had the opportunity at the hospital, Lynn-Phipps unbuckled himself and escaped before taking the ambulance, which was running outside, according to police. The alleged incident was caught on video by surveillance.

A resident found the ambulance unoccupied at the intersection of Prospect and Norwood avenues about 11:10 p.m., the release states.

Rescue Squad Chief Andy Foley said the ambulance had arrived at the hospital just before 10 p.m. He said multiple police agencies, including a police helicopter from Philadelphia, were called to help find the missing ambulance.

“There was no notable damage to the ambulance," he said.

Foley said it's squad policy to secure the ambulance if it is out of view from a responder, but said he could not comment on specifics of the incident.

Story continues

Once arrested, Lynn-Phipps will be charged with robbery of a motor vehicle, theft and receiving stolen property, as well as misdemeanors of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and escape. He had not been arrested as of Wednesday morning.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts or the incident may call police at 215-785-4040.

This article originally appeared on Bucks County Courier Times: Police: Man stole unoccupied ambulance, fled in Bristol Township