PatientPoint and COVIDSitters Team Up to Give Back to Healthcare Heroes

PatientPoint promoting free services for frontline workers in physician practices nationwide

CINCINNATI and LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PatientPoint® and COVIDSitters are teaming up to promote free childcare, eldercare and other household services for COVID-19 frontline workers to nearly 30,000 healthcare providers nationwide. Through the new collaboration, PatientPoint will promote COVIDSitters via the PatientPoint® Access™ back-office care team communication program in physician offices nationwide.

COVIDSitters pairs frontline healthcare workers with healthcare students willing to provide free assistance with childcare, eldercare, pet sitting or other basic needs that are uniquely challenging to COVID-19. What began as a local initiative with one medical student in March 2020 quickly expanded into regional initiatives across the country.

Leading medical apparel brand MEDELITA hosts the national COVIDSitters hub, which connects frontline workers and healthcare students via regional COVIDSitters networks across the country.

"COVID-19 has forced implausible complexities upon those working in frontline specialties and at the same time has left students searching for ways to help in their respective future medical fields," said MEDELITA founder Lara Francisco, PA-C. "We're so pleased to meet the needs of both current and future medical professionals through this innovative program and are grateful to PatientPoint for helping us spread the word to even more healthcare providers nationwide."

COVIDSitters information featured on PatientPoint® Access™ complements a robust library of breaking clinical news and COVID-19 education from the leader in patient and provider education and engagement solutions.

"Our heroes are the doctors, nurses and countless medical, administrative and facilities personnel who support them, and we are committed to leveraging our engagement solutions however we can to lend a hand during these unprecedented times," said PatientPoint EVP of Content & Creative Kate Merz. "We're grateful for services like COVIDSitters and are proud to be joining forces to give back to our healthcare heroes."

About PatientPoint

PatientPoint® is a patient engagement solutions company passionately committed to making every doctor-patient engagement better®. By harnessing the power of technology, our omnichannel platform more effectively educates and empowers patients, caregivers and staff to deliver improved health outcomes and an enhanced patient experience. For 30 years, hospitals, health systems, physician offices and sponsoring brands have trusted PatientPoint and its more than 450 team members to provide a uniquely integrated experience across care settings. By the end of 2020, PatientPoint in-office programs are projected to reach more than 77,000 unique healthcare providers nationwide. Learn more at patientpoint.com.

