Patients who accused UCLA doctor of sexual abuse to share $243.6-million settlement

The University of California system on Tuesday agreed to pay $243.6 million to settle a lawsuit by more than 200 women who alleged they were sexually abused by a former UCLA gynecologist.

The settlement announced Tuesday covers former patients who have sued over the conduct of Dr. James Heaps from 1983 to 2019. It comes on top of a $73-million class-action settlement involving more than 5,000 patients the doctor saw. Tuesday's settlement doesn't cover more than 300 patients who are continuing to sue. Heaps is also facing criminal charges.

The settlement, which amounts to $1.2 million for each plaintiff, is comparable to a settlement USC struck last year that paid out $852 million to more than 700 women who accused USC gynecologist George Tyndall of sexual abuse, said John Manly, one of the lead plaintiff's lawyers, in confirming the settlement.

“This historic settlement allows these brave women to achieve their litigation goals of accountability and compensation, paving the path for their continued healing," Manly said. "What this says is when two of the largest hospitals in our county both have long-term sexual predators practicing medicine there is a problem in the systems. What my clients hope is UCLA and entire UC dramatically change their policies to address the issues here."

Heaps currently faces 20 felony counts, including sexual battery by fraud, sexual exploitation of a patient and sexual penetration of an unconscious person involving several female patients, and faces more than 67 years in prison if convicted of all charges. He has pleaded not guilty and his lawyer has said that Heaps maintains he acted in an appropriate manner.

The deal was struck in mediation, Manly said.

In a statement announcing the settlement, UCLA denounced the doctor, saying, “The conduct alleged to have been committed by Heaps is reprehensible and contrary to the University’s values. Our first and highest obligation will always be to the communities we serve, and we hope this settlement is one step toward providing healing and closure for the plaintiffs involved. We admire the courage of the plaintiffs in coming forward and appreciate plaintiffs’ counsel’s commitment to resolving the claims."

Heaps was indicted by a grand jury last May for sexually abusing seven female patients and faces 21 felony counts spanning the years 2011 to 2018.

Since the doctor’s initial arrest in June 2019, hundreds of women have come forward to allege that Heaps subjected them to sexually inappropriate comments, touched them sexually during exams without wearing gloves and simulated intercourse with an ultrasound probe.

The UC system has acknowledged staff members received complaints about Heaps dating back to the 1990s, and even when it took a detailed report in 2017 and initiated investigations, it took a year for him to leave. UCLA made no public statements about Heaps’ alleged conduct upon his retirement in 2018 when it declined to renew his contract.

UCLA notified law enforcement of the allegations against Heaps on June 14, 2018. In June 2019, Heaps was arrested and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery involving two patients.

Heaps’ medical license was suspended in 2019 after he pleaded not guilty to the criminal charges that have expanded into a case involving seven victims.

In one of the civil lawsuits, a female patient recalled seeing Heaps. There was a female chaperone in the examination room, but she had her back to the patient.

Without gloves, the doctor began by cupping and fondling the patient’s breast in what seemed like an overly long exam, she said. “I thought that was a little odd,” she recalled. Next, Heaps performed a pap smear and after removing the device, she said, “he stroked my clitoris from top to bottom. I froze. I’d never been touched by a doctor like that.”

The patient hurriedly dressed and dashed out of the office.

“I called a friend,” she said. “I told her I just got molested by my doctor.” The words made her feel awful, she said, and she never wanted to discuss it again. But after Heaps was criminally charged in 2019 with abusing his patients, the Los Angeles woman called UCLA to report on her own experience.





