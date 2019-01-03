New Jersey Medical Center May Have Exposed This Patient to Hepatitis B—Could It Happen Near You?

Nearly 4,000 patients of a New Jersey medical facility received some worrying news recently when they were urged to get tested for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C. The HealthPlus Surgery Center in the town of Saddle Brook informed people who underwent procedures between January 1 and September 7 of this year that they may have been exposed to the three viruses, due to “lapses in infection control in sterilization/cleaning instruments and the injection of medication.”

The risk of infection is low, the state's Department of Health told Reuters last week, but today, CNN reports that a 58-year-old, unidentified Brooklyn woman has tested positive for hepatitis B after having shoulder surgery at HealthPlus Surgery Center. The medical center told all 3,778 patients who were affected by the lapses in protocol to get blood tests “out of an abundance of caution” and that it would pay for all testing.

It’s hard to imagine how scary it must be to receive a letter—let alone a diagnosis—like that, and even though this incident doesn’t involve the vast majority of us, it’s gone viral online and made headlines around the country. For starters, viruses like HIV and hepatitis are serious stuff. But also, it feels like something that could happen to pretty much anyone in the wrong place at the wrong time.

That’s why we thought this would be a good time for a refresher on how, exactly, HIV and hepatitis can—and can’t—be transmitted from person to person, and what to do if you think you may have been exposed. Health spoke with Stuart Ray, MD, professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist at Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, to get his thoughts and advice.

This kind of thing happens rarely—but not never

First things first, says Dr. Ray: This news shouldn’t scare anyone off from visiting the doctor or having necessary medical procedures done. Federal and state health departments both have standard precautions in place to keep medical equipment sterilized and cared for properly, he says, “and when those steps are followed, the risk of infection is very, very low.”

However, he says, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened. In 2004, 16 people were infected with hepatitis after undergoing cardiac stress tests at clinics in Maryland; it was later revealed that the dye injected into their veins was contaminated.

Between 2008 and 2017, the CDC has recorded 61 outbreaks of viral hepatitis related to health care. (Many of those cases involved health care workers, who are at much higher risk than patients.) As for the HIV transmission in a health care setting, the CDC says it’s possible but “extremely rare.”

“These things happen from time to time, and they’re a risk that goes along with any percutaneous procedure, anything that punctures the skin,” says Dr. Ray. That being said, millions of Americans get these procedures every year with no ill effects whatsoever.

The risk of infection is (usually) extremely low

Even if you are exposed to a virus like HIV or hepatitis via an infected person’s blood, there’s still a good chance you won’t become infected, says Dr. Ray. Say you were stuck with a needle that contained an infected person’s blood, for example: Your risk of getting hepatitis B, hepatitis C, or HIV is approximately 1 in 3, 1 in 30, and 1 in 300, respectively.

“A big reason for this variability in transmission is because the levels of the virus in the blood vary, and they tend to be highest for hepatitis B and lowest for HIV, even when someone has a high level of infection,” says Dr. Ray. “So even though HIV is not curable, fortunately it has the much lower transmission rate.”

The other important thing to remember is that hepatitis and HIV are only transmitted through blood or sexual contact—so you can’t get infected just by being in the same hospital or doctor’s office as someone with these diseases.

There are treatments for hepatitis

Many people who are exposed to hepatitis B will never get infected, thanks to a vaccine that’s now recommended for all children, health care workers, and other adults at higher than average risk. And if an unvaccinated person is infected with hepatitis B through a medical error, antiviral medications can help keep the disease under control.