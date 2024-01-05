Patients, pharmacists feel relief with insulin prices lowered to $35
Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, three leading suppliers of insulin, each announced a price cut in 2023, with the cuts taking place January 1st, 2024.
Sanofi, Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, three leading suppliers of insulin, each announced a price cut in 2023, with the cuts taking place January 1st, 2024.
Novo Nordisk's corporate structure has a few quirks that investors need to know about.
Investors have fretted that weight-loss drugs were going to overhaul the eating behaviors of consumers, health needs, and even wardrobes. So far, the fears have been overblown.
Alina Habba, one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers, says in an interview with Fox News that United States Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh will "step up" for the man who appointed him to the high court.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
Body odor can be caused by several things, from diet to stress. Here are some potential causes for why you suddenly stink.
United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket has been rolled to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station ahead of its early Monday morning launch, a mission that could end with the first fully private spacecraft landing on the moon. Vulcan’s primary payload is Astrobotic’s Peregrine lunar lander. If all goes to plan, Peregrine will embark on a journey to the moon over the span of around 1.5 months, before attempting to land on the surface on February 23.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
The best personal loan lenders offer borrowers the lowest rates and issue funds quickly. Here's how to find the best personal loans to meet your financial goals.
Whether you're looking for some capacious cookery to feed a big family or a compact pot for a solo dweller, now's the chance to score a well-made piece that will last a lifetime.
Apple's most popular earbuds are now more affordable. Get all the noise-canceling, bass-booming features you've been looking for.
More than 44,000 Amazon shoppers rave about these comfy wedgie-proof panties — and they're nearly 50% off.
See how states are addressing abortion, gender-affirming care and more this year.
Want to exercise and enjoy it more in 2024? Start by practicing mindfulness.
We've put together a list of the best credit cards for balance transfers that can help you pay down debt without immediately accruing more interest.
Both teams are 7-7 against the total this season.
An investigative report from Bloomberg paints a disturbing picture of Twitch’s difficulties in moderating the livestreaming platform — especially related to its Clips feature. The outlet reports that, after analyzing about 1,100 of the short videos, it found at least 83 of them with sexualized content involving children
The Mariners are reportedly working on another trade with the Rays.
Microsoft Teams is finally coming to Android Auto next month, nearly a year after being announced by Google. The details are still a bit scant, but you’ll be able to make and accept calls via your Teams account.
Brantley was a five-time All-Star and part of the Astros' 2022 World Series-winning team.
We've reviewed the best cash-back cards available today that we believe can offer maximum savings on the purchases you make most often.