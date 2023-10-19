Patients seeking GP treatment increasingly seen by other health workers

Patients seeking help from GP practices are increasingly being treated by other health workers, new figures show.

Health officials will launch a campaign on Thursday to encourage more people to get care from health workers other than GPs, saying the NHS “must adapt its services” to cope with pressures on family doctors.

Under the plans, the health service is training more than 7,500 GP receptionists to become “care navigators” to direct patients to different practice staff, with more care provided by doctors’ assistants, physiotherapists and other workers.

Practices have recruited more than 31,000 front line staff other than GPs since 2019, with an expansion in roles which were not traditionally part of GP practices - bringing the total filling such roles in England to 42,000.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Meanwhile, the number of GPs has fallen, despite pledges to increase the workforce by 6,000, with just over 27,000 full-time GPs in post across the country.

Physician associates, nurse associates, physiotherapists, dieticians and social prescribing link workers are among those to have been hired in a bid to plug major gaps in the NHS workforce.

The expansion in physician associates - with more than 1,500 sent into GP practices since 2019 - has proved particularly controversial.

In recent months, medics have raised concerns about the deployment of certain staff members who do not go to medical school, and have two years of post-graduate training on top of a degree such as biomedical sciences.

‘Demand is only going to increase’

Dr Amanda Doyle, the national director for primary care and community services at NHS England, said: “Record numbers of people are seeking support from their GP practice, with teams treating half a million more patients a week compared to before the pandemic, and this demand is only going to increase with an ageing population, so the NHS must adapt its services to match this need.

“While people will always be able to see their family doctor when they need to, the NHS is giving people more options with more than 31,000 new staff working in General Practice since 2019 meaning patients can get specialist support from mental health professionals, physios, and pharmacists without needing to see a GP first.”

Officials said that if a patient had muscular pain, they would be booked in to see a physiotherapist, rather than a GP.

In 2019, the Government promised to increase GP numbers by 6,000 by 2024. Since then, numbers of full-time equivalents have fallen by around 900, bringing the total to just over 27,000.

The Tory manifesto in 2019 promised 26,000 additional primary care professionals - such as physiotherapists, pharmacists and paramedics - a target which it has exceeded.

Before the pledge to create tens of thousands of front line primary care roles, there were around 10,000 of these jobs in total, bringing the total now deployed to 42,000.

Public satisfaction with GPs falls to all-time low

Public polling shows satisfaction with GPs has reached an all-time low, with less than half of people able to get an appointment when they want one.

Health officials say one in five GP appointments are for non-medical reasons, such as loneliness, or advice on housing or debts.

They suggested many such patients would fare better getting help from other staff now working at GP practices, who could offer practical advice on these problems.

Those suffering from isolation would be encouraged to take part in community and volunteering projects, under “social prescribing” schemes running across the country.

In the new campaign, NHS leaders are also urging people to use the NHS app to book appointments and receive test results, in a bid to ease pressures as winter approaches.

Ministers have promised to cut waiting times for a GP to a maximum of two weeks, and improve phone systems to end the “8am scramble”.

The latest figures show that more than one in six people wait longer than a fortnight for a GP appointment, with 4.85 million people facing such delays in August.

Labour has vowed to “bring back the family doctor”, with GPs paid more for ensuring patients can see their preferred doctor.

Polling of 2,000 people commissioned by NHS England found that one in three people are unaware of the different options available to them at their GP practice.

Two in three said they did not always need to see a GP for their appointment, and could sometimes see another health worker, such as a nurse or physiotherapist.

It comes as rising numbers turn to private GPs, in a bid to avoid long waits.

Vitality, the health insurer, revealed last week that it had seen a tripling in GP consultations since the pandemic, while Spire Healthcare, which operates a network of private GPs, reported a 41 per cent increase in GP appointments in a year.

Neil O’Brien, the health minister, said: “For most of us, general practice is our front door to the NHS and this is why we’re expanding the support on offer to patients.

“There’s now an extra 31,000 professionals – such as dieticians, paramedics and physiotherapists – working as part of GP teams and providing vital care to patients, or supporting doctors and nurses to do so.

“GPs delivered about 15 per cent more appointments over the last year compared to pre-pandemic, and that’s the result not just of more staff, but the hard work of teams in general practice.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.