Patients speak out against Boise-area chiropractor who recorded them changing

MaryAnn Witt was the wrong person to victimize.

That’s what she told 33-year-old Justin Anderson — who was convicted of six counts of video voyeurism — as she looked him directly in the eyes at the Ada County Courthouse on Friday. Anderson, of Boise, recorded Witt along with at least five other female patients changing their clothes at Optimal Spine and Posture, where he worked as the clinic’s director.

“I am appalled by your actions and the way you treated me,” Witt told Anderson. “I came to you looking for help, but you saw a pretty girl that you thought you could take advantage of. You were wrong, and I was the wrong person to mistreat.”

Witt agreed to be identified. The Idaho Statesman doesn’t identify survivors of sex crimes without their consent.

Fourth District Judge Patrick Miller sentenced Anderson to 15 years in prison with the possibility of parole after five years. Had Miller granted the prosecution’s request — three years fixed and 17 years indeterminate — Anderson could have spent less time incarcerated but would have been on parole longer.

“There’s a price to be paid for violating the trust of patients in such an intimate and deceptive way,” Ada County Deputy Prosecutor Maria Vogt said just before the judge handed down Anderson’s sentence.

Anderson will also be required to register as a sex offender and is barred from contacting the six women for the next 15 years. He’s also expected to pay $1,834 in restitution along with any court costs and fees.

Anderson pleaded guilty in July to the six counts of video voyeurism after entering into a plea agreement with the Ada County Prosecutor’s Office. He was initially charged with two counts in September 2022 after one of the patients discovered an iPad in the changing room, left the office and called the police, the Statesman previously reported. Then, following an investigation, the Garden City Police Department discovered four additional victims.

Helen Setuk was one of them. Setuk, who agreed to be identified, told the court she’s dealt with increased anxiety, depression and PTSD since being violated by Anderson.

“I have been sexually assaulted and raped in my past,” Setuk said. “This case has added another layer of complexity to my life. However, it won’t keep me down.”

“With the help of (the) Garden City Police Department, detectives, the court and victim advocates,” Setuk added, “I have taken my power back.”

Anderson surrendered chiropractic license

Anderson is no longer licensed as a chiropractor in Idaho.

Anderson voluntarily surrendered his license in September, according to a consent order and stipulation from Idaho’s Board of Chiropractic Physicians. At that point, Vogt said, Idaho’s Division of Occupational and Professional Licenses investigated him and was on the verge of revoking his license.

The board temporarily suspended Anderson’s license in September 2022 for two months. But according to the order, he continued to work as a chiropractor — which is a violation of the board’s laws. The order also stated Anderson interfered with the board’s investigation by placing another doctor’s name on an X-ray report that he had conducted. He had been giving the patients with the X-ray reports medical advice with a suspended license.

Before Anderson was sentenced, Vogt said he was a risk to the public because Anderson planned to continue working as an X-ray technician, office manager and chiropractor assistant.

“He used his chiropractic profession to gain access to these women ... so under no circumstance would it be appropriate for the defendant to be in a position where he can continue to do that type of behavior,” Vogt said. “And if he thinks that line of work is acceptable, then that really does show his great lack of insight into these criminal acts.”

‘Please forgive me’: Anderson addresses courtroom

Anderson addressed the court Friday and said that for the last 12 months, he’s woken up every day with a “sinking feeling” of regret and disappointment in his stomach.

“To the victims I’ve impacted, today I stand here with a heavy heart filled with remorse and sorrow,” Anderson said. “I am so sorry for the way I’ve affected your life with my actions.”

Charles Crafts, a Boise-area private attorney representing Anderson, told the court that Anderson has a traumatic brain injury from a car accident a few years ago that made him impulsive.

“We want to see him rehabilitated because that will ultimately be the thing that protects society,” Crawford said.

Before getting sentenced, Anderson begged Judge Miller for grace and said he’s “committed” to getting the help he needs and enrolled in sex offense therapy classes.

“I was in a position of trust when I completely lost my way as a person,” Anderson said. “I was such a lost person. Please, please forgive me and know this is not who I am.”

Witt told Anderson during the sentencing that she’s working toward forgiving him but that she’s not there yet.

“You have treated me and these other women so poorly, but we are strong,” Witt said. “We are not the helpless women that can be taken advantage of like you thought.”