Patina 1964 Ford F100 Flareside Highlighted In Upcoming Auction

This unique vintage pickup has some serious style!

The Ford F-series pickup truck is American’s favorite truck, moving nearly a million a year in current times, maybe disrupted by the chip shortage, but we’ll see about that. When done right, the vintage F100 trucks are extremely worth collectibles, and this patina F100 Ford pickup checks all the boxes of an unconventional show truck.

The Ford F-Series is still going strong today, although it looks much different than back in 1964. Originally launched in 1948, the Ford F1 was the smallest pickup Ford offered but was a favorite for many households looking for a workhorse. And while they were plentiful back in the day, many have succumbed to serious accidents, so the pool of survivors keeps shrinking. There’s plenty of nostalgia in these trucks, so they’ll continue to be popular collectors’ items and will appreciate in value as a result.

Being offered by Maple Brothers, this patina workhorse has a lot of character throughout. The look of this truck is very compelling and has touches that we really appreciate, like the American flag made out of wooden slats in the pickup’s bed.

Powering this unique truck is a 351 cubic-inch Windsor engine with Edelbrock intake and Holley carb. It exhales through a set of BDS shorty headers and Flowmaster exhaust. All new brakes and a power braking system give it stopping power, and a Bluetooth radio breathes a small modern touch. On the inside, you’ll find Mustang bucket seats and a Mustang floor shifter, both from a 1965 model.

