Patio décor can totally change your outdoor space—and it's all on sale at West Elm

Give your outdoor space a little love.

Have you spent considerably more time in your own outdoor space over the past year than usual? I know I have—and spending time outdoors has been a lifeline during the COVID-19 pandemic. But my patio furniture could really use some sprucing up. If yours, too, could use some TLC, West Elm—one of our favorite retailers for high-quality outdoor pieces—is having a sale on patio décor, with tons of bestsellers at heavily discounted prices.

If you’re looking for a quick, affordable way to give your outdoor space a new look, start with throw pillows. Simple though they may be, the detail goes a long way. These durable, 100% cotton, water-resistant tufted ones, which regularly cost between $40 to $99 but are on sale from $29, are not only a fair trade product (meaning a fair price was paid to the producer), they're partially made out of water bottles, so you can feel good about helping out the environment with your purchase. We also love these palm leaf indoor/outdoor pillows, available in Orange Sunflower and Midnight prints, which once started at $45 but are marked down as low as $27. Handwoven by artisans in India, they've got a unique feel and an eye-popping design that's sure to brighten up your day.

Give your al fresco space a pop of color.

Outdoor rugs, which are typically made of weather-resistant materials, are a great way to add a cozy vibe to your outdoor space—but they can be pricey. This multi-colored Framed Arrows indoor/outdoor rug, usually $400, is a steal at its starting price of $240 for the 5-inch by 8-inch size. If you prefer a simpler design, this 5-inch by 8-inch cord stripe indoor/outdoor rug is regularly $200, but you can get it now from $180.

Too chilly to fully enjoy the backyard just yet? Pick up an outdoor heater (or two!). Normally priced at $324, this popular appliance is down to just $194.40 for a limited time for a 40% discount. It runs on propane, and, according to the company, its heat can reach up to 10 feet away from the unit. That means it can help keep a large portion of your deck or yard toasty on chilly evenings or even extend your patio time during the colder months. It’s available in two colors, silver and bronze, and the wheels on the bottom make it portable, too.

If it’s high time you show your outdoor space some love, don’t wait to check out West Elm’s patio décor sale now — these items are selling fast!

