Patio furniture is heavily discounted at Wayfair, Kohl's and more

Nishka Dhawan, Reviewed
·6 min read
Enjoy your outdoor space as the weather warms up with these incredible deals.
Enjoy your outdoor space as the weather warms up with these incredible deals.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Tired of being indoors all day? Us too. But with temperatures inching back up, you can finally take advantage of that backyard (or balcony. Or porch.) space. First, however, you'll want to get it properly set up. Picture this: You’re sitting on your plush new outdoor sofa, reading a page-turner under the warm glow of a glass lamp, gazing into the crackling flames of your brand new fire pit. Dreamy, isn’t it? Lucky for you, there's tons of great patio furniture sales going on right now that can help make your fantasy a reality.

Get expert shopping advice delivered to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the deal-hunting nerds at Reviewed.

With mega markdowns available at top retailers such as Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and more, your al fresco space will be all set for lounging during the upcoming warm months. Most of these retailers even offer free delivery, so you can get them delivered straight to your door.

Listed below are the most noteworthy markdowns on patio furniture, outdoor décor, grilling essentials and more.

1. Wayfair

Shop &#39;til you (virtually) drop at this massive Wayfair sale on all-things patio.
Shop 'til you (virtually) drop at this massive Wayfair sale on all-things patio.

Wayfair is our favorite place to shop for patio furniture, and it's currently having a huge sale on everything from dining sets and hammocks to gazebos and more. We loved this Beachcrest Home Kearney 9-foot market umbrella, once $129.99 and now on sale from $49.99. That's to save you up to a whopping 62%. This chic find is available in a multitude of colors, and nearly 8,500 Wayfair shoppers have given it a 4.4-star rating. Many complimented how well it shielded them from the sun when the weather got intense and how easy it was to operate via its crank-handle design.

You can pair this umbrella with this Brayden Studio lounger set. Once $949, it’s now just $559.99, saving you $389.01. This top-rated patio set has a 4.5-star rating from Wayfair shoppers, who loved the fact that this selection comes fully assembled. They also adored its modern design, complimenting how it great it looked by the pool. The one downside was that these loungers sit rather low, so you might feel closer to the ground than you want to, but that didn't ultimately sway shoppers away from recommending this chaise set highly to others.

Shop Patio Furniture at Wayfair

2. Overstock

Lounge all day long with your new patio furniture from Overstock.
Lounge all day long with your new patio furniture from Overstock.

Through Monday, April 26, you can take advantage of the best deals Overstock's spring Black Friday blowout has to offer. For example, you can pick up this four piece Safavieh Rocklin outdoor set from just $346.36, which is up to more than $400 off its usual price. Available in three colors (beige and brown, beige and navy or beige and black) this set features a classic acacia wood design and comes with polyester cushions for comfort. It also boasts a 4.3-star Overstock shopper rating, with one recent customer calling it both "solid" and "pretty."

Shop Patio Furniture at Overstock

3. QVC

Sit back and relax on your new patio setup with these QVC deals.
Sit back and relax on your new patio setup with these QVC deals.

For a limited time, you can grab patio furniture, home accents and more at QVC, with discounts topping out at 51%. One of the best available items is this Techko solar wall light, usually priced at $45.61, which is now just $34.21. This outdoor lantern has a 4.7-star QVC shopper rating, with many praising the warm, soothing glow this décor essential emits come nightfall.

There's tons of other garden and outdoor essentials to be found as well. Just make sure to shop your favorites quickly, 'cause you never know when these deals might expire.

Shop Patio Furniture at QVC

4. Kohl’s

Top-rated patio furniture is majorly marked down at Kohl&#39;s right now
Top-rated patio furniture is majorly marked down at Kohl's right now

Kohl's is currently offering customers up to 70% off a wide variety of top-rated items. This savings event encompasses price drops on all sorts of home goods, including must-have patio sets, loungers and more. Better yet, you can use coupon code GET15 to get an extra 15% off through Sunday, April 25. If you're a Kohl's cardholder, you can also grab up to an additional 30% off the site with a separate coupon code you should have received via email. And that's not all: Through April 18, you'll get $10 back in Kohl's cash for every $50 spent.

One item we can't get enough of is this Algoma hammock set. Available in a multitude of colors this pick is down from $229.99 to $179.99 and drops even further with the code to $152.99, saving you $77. Nearly 200 Kohl's shoppers gave this lounger a 4.2-star rating, with many admiring its high comfort levels and noting that it was big enough for them and their furry friends to dreamily lounge in.

Another top pick is this contemporary Sonoma Goods for Life Coronado steel swivel chair two-piece set. Once $379.99, it's on sale for $279.99 and falls to $237.99 with the same code, grabbing you more than $100 in savings. Available in three colors (teal, brown and charcoal), this patio pick was loved by Kohl's buyers for its comfort levels and easy assembly

Shop Patio Furniture at Kohl's

5. Bed Bath & Beyond

Get the good stuff before it&#39;s gone.
Get the good stuff before it's gone.

Prepare to shop your heart out at Bed Bath & Beyond, where markdowns of up to 20% are available on tons of patio furniture, home accents and more. This W Home Stonington lattice table, for instance, is marked down from $70 to $56, saving you $14. This drum-shaped ceramic piece doubles as a stool that will be perfect to rest your legs on. It's pale, milky white color will also set it apart from any dark outdoor furniture you have set up.

If you're looking for some additional pieces, consider this Destination Summer double-tiered gazebo to keep you protected from the harsh sun come summertime. Normally $250, it's currently down to $200. This neutral-toned canopy features a mosquito nest to ward off any bugs as night falls. Bed Bath & Buying shoppers loved the "resort-feel" this shader gave them, with many raving about the ease of assembly. For a more cottage core feel, feel free to add some lanterns and potted plants to your patio.

Shop Patio Furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond

6. The Home Depot

Give your patio a much-needed spruce up with these Home Depot deals.
Give your patio a much-needed spruce up with these Home Depot deals.

Right now, you can get markdowns of up to 20% on hundreds of patio sets and other outdoor furniture essentials. If you're looking to enjoy the sun's rays while drinking some homemade lemonade, you’ll love this Nuu garden chaise lounger. Once $149.34, it's now $175, saving you 10%. Home Depot customers gave it a high 4.6-star rating, with many complimenting its elegant aesthetic and comfortable feel.

That’s not all: You can grab grills, fire pits, garden décor and more for less at The Home Depot right now. Just make sure to shop quick, as some of the site's top-rated items are already selling out.

Shop Patio Furniture at Home Depot

Need help finding products? Sign up for our weekly newsletter. It’s free and you can unsubscribe at any time.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest deals, reviews, and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Patio furniture: Shop the best deals from Wayfair, Kohl's and more

Recommended Stories

  • Search for kayaker’s body suspended after dog was found in Colorado lake, cops say

    A dog wearing a flotation device was rescued after a capsized kayak was spotted, officials said.

  • 9 Top Ferns to Liven Up Your Shade Garden

    These low-maintenance perennials are a must for dark, damp places in your yard. Their feathery leaves mix well with lots of other shade-loving plants.

  • Wayfair's Way Day 2021 Is Coming — Here's What You Need to Know

    It's official: The two-day shopping extravaganza is back.

  • Amazon Plans Furniture Assembly Service to Catch Wayfair

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is experimenting with a premium service that lets customers opt to have furniture or appliances assembled as soon they arrive at their homes, according to people familiar with the plan.The move, if adopted widely, would help the world’s largest online retailer compete more effectively with Wayfair, Best Buy, Home Depot and Lowe’s -- which all offer similar options.Amazon is planning to introduce the service in Virginia and two other markets, said one of the people, who requested anonymity to discuss an internal matter. The company currently offers scheduled delivery of big items -- like bunk beds and treadmills -- to a particular room in a shopper’s home. But customers are often disappointed when delivery people drop off the purchases unassembled in big boxes.Amazon declined to comment.Wayfair shares fell by almost 4% before recovering some of their losses. Amazon was mostly unchanged.The new service requires drivers to unpack and assemble the items, remove the packaging and take the item back on the spot if the customer isn’t satisfied, according to a presentation reviewed by Bloomberg. Previously, customers had to schedule a different contractor to come to their home at a different time to assemble the product, assuming the service was even offered in their location.A training video shows the delivery of a bed and mattress set, as well as a sofa and ottoman, which are fairly simple to assemble. Drivers could be trained to install appliances like washing machines, dryers and dishwashers, according to one of the people, posing a specific threat to Home Depot Inc., Lowe’s Cos Inc. and Best Buy Co., which also sell appliances with installation services.The new offering simplifies the existing Amazon Home Services, which is available in a limited number of cities and lets customers hire contractors through the website to assemble furniture or install ceiling fans and wall-mounted televisions. The new service is designed to make delivery more convenient, cheaper and easier for Amazon to manage, one of the people said.Drivers who hang out in online chat rooms are already balking at the new service. Concerns range from insufficient training to worries that Amazon will hold them to unreasonable job completion times. One driver in Virginia, who requested anonymity to avoid antagonizing his employer, said the company isn’t taking into account cluttered homes with narrow stairways, which can prolong how long it takes to make deliveries. Some colleagues fear catching Covid-19 because customers tend to hover over them when they drop off packages, he said.Demand for bigger items like desks and office chairs spiked during the pandemic as millions retreated to their homes. Shoppers also became more comfortable buying big-ticket items online that they previously preferred to purchase from a store where they can lie on beds or sit on sofas.Online sales of furniture and housewares jumped 41% in 2020 to $36.1 billion, according to Coresight Research. Sales are expected continue to grow this year, albeit more slowly, to $37.3 billion. The surge in demand for big items created delivery logjams and weeks-long delays, creating an opportunity for Amazon to bring its reputation for quick delivery to the sale of bigger items like furniture.The Seattle-based e-commerce giant has struggled to match the runaway success of Wayfair, which supplanted Amazon in 2019 as the biggest online home-goods retailer in the U.S., according to 1010Data. Amazon has its own private-label furniture brands and in 2019 launched the virtual reality shopping feature Showroom that lets shoppers see what furniture would look like at home.(Updated with company comment, drivers reaction.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Keith Urban Shares the "Craziest" Story Behind His Collaboration With Taylor Swift

    In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, Keith Urban revealed the text he received from Taylor Swift in the most unexpected location. Watch the must-see clip below!

  • Tributes paid to police dog killed in the line of duty

    Tributes have been paid to a police dog who was killed on duty while chasing burglars. PD Jet, a six-year-old German shepherd, was hit by a train on Wednesday morning while pursuing suspects linked to a commercial burglary in Yate, south Gloucestershire. Avon and Somerset Police said Jet went on to an obscured section of railway line and was struck by a train. Despite receiving emergency veterinary treatment, his injuries were too severe and the decision was taken to put him to sleep. The burglary suspects remain at large and inquiries to locate them are continuing.

  • 10 Things in Politics: Donald Trump ditches his spray tan

    And the latest on the mass shooting in Indianapolis.

  • Ivanka Trump causes MAGA meltdown after sharing photograph getting vaccine

    Trump supporters called Ivanka a ‘disappointment’ for getting the jab

  • A-Rod shared telling Instagram story 1 day before news of J.Lo breakup

    The couple announced their split Thursday in a joint statement exclusively shared with TODAY.

  • 2021 ACM Awards: The Complete Winners List

    From Album of the Year to the night's top prize, Entertainer of the Year

  • Bitcoin Cash (BCH): The Most Important Things You Need To Know About It

    Bitcoin Cash comes from Bitcoin. It's based on the same technology and it's used the same way, but it's a unique variation that is separate from the world's first and most famous cryptocurrency....

  • Aldi Just Released New Spice Blends That Will Sound Familiar to Trader Joe's Fans

    They say imitation is the highest form of flattery. Well, Trader Joe’s should be feeling very flattered right about now, as Aldi has released three seasoning blends, two of which look very familiar to a couple of Trader Joe’s popular seasonings. Launched this week, Aldi unleashed three brand-new seasonings, Umami Seasoning, Elote Seasoning, and Nashville Hot […]

  • TikTok users baffled by woman's ‘amazing’ hack for fixing scratches on hardwood floors: ‘Why did that work?’

    A woman is going viral on TikTok after showing how you can use nuts to fix scratches on your floor.

  • Trump’s post-presidency makeover: Former president losing weight, cutting back on M&Ms and ditching spray tan, report says

    ‘When I saw him, he looked healthier and in better physical condition than I had seen him in a long time,’ a Trump advisor says

  • In his first spring practices, Jordan Burch has made ‘really, really big strides’

    As a freshman, the star Gamecock defender appeared in eight of 10 games and finished with 19 tackles.

  • Rep. Tom Cotton: Russia bounty intel 'selectively leaked' to help Biden campaign

    U.S. intelligence backpedaled on reports of Russia placing bounties on the heads of U.S. soldiers; reaction and analysis from Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., on ‘The Faulkner Focus.’

  • BLM activist arrested for anti-Asian hate crime in Seattle

    ‘Thank God the light finally changed and I was able to drive off’, said victim after abuse

  • Lawyer of police officer who shot Adam Toledo says it’s ‘disheartening’ no one has asked how officer is doing

    Police union president called the officer’s actions “heroic”

  • Police officer ‘breaks arm’ of dementia patient after she forgets to pay for her groceries

    The lawsuit filed against police says the vicitm now experiences fear, trauma and anxiety whenever she leaves her home

  • ‘We stayed. The citizens are why we stay’: CNN reporter goes viral after police threaten to arrest journalists

    Journalism is Not a Crime: Experienced corespondent stands her ground, writes Andrew Buncombe