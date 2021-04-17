Patio furniture is heavily discounted at Wayfair, Kohl's and more

Enjoy your outdoor space as the weather warms up with these incredible deals.

Tired of being indoors all day? Us too. But with temperatures inching back up, you can finally take advantage of that backyard (or balcony. Or porch.) space. First, however, you'll want to get it properly set up. Picture this: You’re sitting on your plush new outdoor sofa, reading a page-turner under the warm glow of a glass lamp, gazing into the crackling flames of your brand new fire pit. Dreamy, isn’t it? Lucky for you, there's tons of great patio furniture sales going on right now that can help make your fantasy a reality.

With mega markdowns available at top retailers such as Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and more, your al fresco space will be all set for lounging during the upcoming warm months. Most of these retailers even offer free delivery, so you can get them delivered straight to your door.

Listed below are the most noteworthy markdowns on patio furniture, outdoor décor, grilling essentials and more.

Shop 'til you (virtually) drop at this massive Wayfair sale on all-things patio.

Wayfair is our favorite place to shop for patio furniture, and it's currently having a huge sale on everything from dining sets and hammocks to gazebos and more. We loved this Beachcrest Home Kearney 9-foot market umbrella, once $129.99 and now on sale from $49.99. That's to save you up to a whopping 62%. This chic find is available in a multitude of colors, and nearly 8,500 Wayfair shoppers have given it a 4.4-star rating. Many complimented how well it shielded them from the sun when the weather got intense and how easy it was to operate via its crank-handle design.

You can pair this umbrella with this Brayden Studio lounger set. Once $949, it’s now just $559.99, saving you $389.01. This top-rated patio set has a 4.5-star rating from Wayfair shoppers, who loved the fact that this selection comes fully assembled. They also adored its modern design, complimenting how it great it looked by the pool. The one downside was that these loungers sit rather low, so you might feel closer to the ground than you want to, but that didn't ultimately sway shoppers away from recommending this chaise set highly to others.

Shop Patio Furniture at Wayfair

Lounge all day long with your new patio furniture from Overstock.

Through Monday, April 26, you can take advantage of the best deals Overstock's spring Black Friday blowout has to offer. For example, you can pick up this four piece Safavieh Rocklin outdoor set from just $346.36, which is up to more than $400 off its usual price. Available in three colors (beige and brown, beige and navy or beige and black) this set features a classic acacia wood design and comes with polyester cushions for comfort. It also boasts a 4.3-star Overstock shopper rating, with one recent customer calling it both "solid" and "pretty."

Shop Patio Furniture at Overstock

Sit back and relax on your new patio setup with these QVC deals.

For a limited time, you can grab patio furniture, home accents and more at QVC, with discounts topping out at 51%. One of the best available items is this Techko solar wall light, usually priced at $45.61, which is now just $34.21. This outdoor lantern has a 4.7-star QVC shopper rating, with many praising the warm, soothing glow this décor essential emits come nightfall.

There's tons of other garden and outdoor essentials to be found as well. Just make sure to shop your favorites quickly, 'cause you never know when these deals might expire.

Shop Patio Furniture at QVC

Top-rated patio furniture is majorly marked down at Kohl's right now

Kohl's is currently offering customers up to 70% off a wide variety of top-rated items. This savings event encompasses price drops on all sorts of home goods, including must-have patio sets, loungers and more. Better yet, you can use coupon code GET15 to get an extra 15% off through Sunday, April 25. If you're a Kohl's cardholder, you can also grab up to an additional 30% off the site with a separate coupon code you should have received via email. And that's not all: Through April 18, you'll get $10 back in Kohl's cash for every $50 spent.

One item we can't get enough of is this Algoma hammock set. Available in a multitude of colors this pick is down from $229.99 to $179.99 and drops even further with the code to $152.99, saving you $77. Nearly 200 Kohl's shoppers gave this lounger a 4.2-star rating, with many admiring its high comfort levels and noting that it was big enough for them and their furry friends to dreamily lounge in.

Another top pick is this contemporary Sonoma Goods for Life Coronado steel swivel chair two-piece set. Once $379.99, it's on sale for $279.99 and falls to $237.99 with the same code, grabbing you more than $100 in savings. Available in three colors (teal, brown and charcoal), this patio pick was loved by Kohl's buyers for its comfort levels and easy assembly

Shop Patio Furniture at Kohl's

Get the good stuff before it's gone.

Prepare to shop your heart out at Bed Bath & Beyond, where markdowns of up to 20% are available on tons of patio furniture, home accents and more. This W Home Stonington lattice table, for instance, is marked down from $70 to $56, saving you $14. This drum-shaped ceramic piece doubles as a stool that will be perfect to rest your legs on. It's pale, milky white color will also set it apart from any dark outdoor furniture you have set up.

If you're looking for some additional pieces, consider this Destination Summer double-tiered gazebo to keep you protected from the harsh sun come summertime. Normally $250, it's currently down to $200. This neutral-toned canopy features a mosquito nest to ward off any bugs as night falls. Bed Bath & Buying shoppers loved the "resort-feel" this shader gave them, with many raving about the ease of assembly. For a more cottage core feel, feel free to add some lanterns and potted plants to your patio.

Shop Patio Furniture at Bed Bath & Beyond

Give your patio a much-needed spruce up with these Home Depot deals.

Right now, you can get markdowns of up to 20% on hundreds of patio sets and other outdoor furniture essentials. If you're looking to enjoy the sun's rays while drinking some homemade lemonade, you’ll love this Nuu garden chaise lounger. Once $149.34, it's now $175, saving you 10%. Home Depot customers gave it a high 4.6-star rating, with many complimenting its elegant aesthetic and comfortable feel.

That’s not all: You can grab grills, fire pits, garden décor and more for less at The Home Depot right now. Just make sure to shop quick, as some of the site's top-rated items are already selling out.

Shop Patio Furniture at Home Depot

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Patio furniture: Shop the best deals from Wayfair, Kohl's and more