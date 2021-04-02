Patio furniture is heavily discounted at Wayfair, The Home Depot and more

Sit back and relax on your new patio setup with these must-have deals.

Tired of being indoors all day? Us too. But with temperatures inching back up, you can finally take advantage of that backyard (or balcony. Or porch.) space. First, however, you'll want to get it properly set up. Picture this: You’re sitting on your plush new outdoor sofa, reading a page-turner under the warm glow of string lights, gazing into the crackling flames of your brand new fire pit. Dreamy, isn’t it? Lucky for you, there's tons of great patio furniture sales going on right now that can help make your wish come true.

With mega markdowns available at top retailers such as Kohl's, Bed Bath & Beyond, The Home Depot and more, your al fresco space will be all set for lounging during the upcoming warm months. Most of these retailers even offer free delivery, so you can get them delivered straight to your door.

Listed below are the most noteworthy markdowns on patio furniture, outdoor décor, grilling essentials and more.

Prepare to shop your heart out at Bed Bath & Beyond, where markdowns of up to 20% are available on tons of patio furniture, home accents and more. This Destination Summer stripe outdoor throw pillow, for instance, is marked down from $12.99 to $10.39, saving you 20%. This colorful, striped cushion is the perfect addition for both light or dark-colored aesthetics. Bed Bath & Beyond shoppers loved the vibrant, bold hues of this item, praising how it lit up their otherwise dull, monotone outdoor living areas.

If you're looking for some additional pieces, consider this Destination Summer lantern to light up your outdoor space. Normally $10, it's currently down to just $8, saving you 20%. This warm, glowing illuminator has a 5.5-star buyer rating, with many shoppers raving over how bright and sturdy this pick is. Some customers even hung it up in the trees to give their space a Cottagecore feel.

Shop 'til you (virtually) drop at this massive Wayfair sale on all-things patio.

Wayfair is our favorite place to shop for patio furniture, and it's currently having a huge sale on everything from dining sets and hammocks to gazebos and more. We loved this Beachcrest Home Kearney 9-foot market umbrella, once $129.99 and now discounted to $49.99 to save you a whopping 62%. This chic find is available in a multitude of colors, and more than 8,300 Wayfair shoppers have given it a 4.4-star rating. Many complimented how well it shielded them from the sun when the weather got intense and how easy it was to operate via its crank-handle design.

You can pair this umbrella with this Brayden Studio lounger set. Once $949, it’s now just $559.99, saving you $389.01. This top-rated patio set has a 4.5-star rating from Wayfair shoppers, who loved the fact that this selection comes fully assembled. They also adored its modern design, complimenting how it great it looked by the pool. The one downside was that these loungers sit rather low, so you might feel closer to the ground than you want to, but that didn't ultimately sway shoppers away from recommending this chaise set highly to others.

Light up your outdoor space this spring with essentials from QVC.

For a limited time, you can grab patio furniture, home accents and more at QVC, with discounts topping out at 28%. One of the best available items is this Techko solar wall light, usually priced at $45.61, which is now just $34.21. This outdoor lantern has a 4.7-star QVC shopper rating, with many complimenting the warm, soothing glow this décor essential emits come nightfall.

There's tons of other garden and outdoor essentials to be found as well. Just make sure to shop your favorites quickly, 'cause you never know when these deals might expire.

This chair has more than 1,300 reviews on Kohl's.

Through April 3, Kohl's is offering customers an additional 15% off select sale items with coupon code SHOP15. This savings event encompasses price drops on all sort of home goods, including must-have patio collections, loungers and more. If you're a Kohl's cardholder, you can also grab an additional 30% off the site with a separate coupon code you should have received via email. And that's not all! For every $50 you spend, you'll earn $10 back in Kohl's cash that you'll be able to use just like real money between April 4, and Sunday, April 11.

One item we can't get enough of is this Sonoma Goods for Life anti-gravity chair, which has been reduced from $119.99 to $59.99 and is now down to just $50.99 with coupon code SHOP15. This top-rated patio seat is available in various colors and comes fully assembled, so you can spend hours lounging in it from the second it arrives. Kohl’s buyers marveled at how comfortable this affordable chair was for the value, with many investing in more than one. Since it’s both weather and rust-resistant, this recliner should last you for a long time, too.

Another top pick is this contemporary Sonoma Goods for Life Coronado steel swivel chair two-piece set. Once $379.99, it's on sale for $299.99 and you can pick it up here for $195.49 with code SHOP15. That's nearly $200 in savings! Available in three colors (teal, brown and charcoal), this patio pick was loved by Kohl's buyers for its comfort levels and easy assembly

Give your patio a much-needed spruce up with these Home Depot deals.

Through Sunday, April 7, you can get markdowns of up to 20% on hundreds of patio sets (many of which are priced at $499 or less) and other outdoor furniture essentials. If you're looking to enjoy the sun's rays while drinking some homemade lemonade, you’ll love this two-piece set of Noble House stackable wicker outdoor dining chairs. Once $133.89, it's now $120.50, saving you 10%. Home Depot customers gave it a high 4.8-star rating, with many complimenting its woven, weather-resistant wicker material. They also found this chair collection to be incredibly comfortable, noting that they were able to use it without adding any additional throws our cushions.

That’s not all: You can grab grills, fire pits, garden décor and more at The Home Depot right now. Just make sure to shop quick, as some of the site's top-rated items are already selling out.

Save on the most lounge-worthy items from Overstock.

Through Monday, April 4 you can take advantage of the best deals Overstock's flash sale has to offer. For example, you can pick up this La Habra boho three-piece wicker patio set by Christopher Knight Home for just $288.99, which is $51 down from its usual $339.99. This weatherproof set features a bohemian faux rattan design and comes with polyester cushions for comfort. It also boasts a 4.5-star Overstock shopper rating, with one recent customer praising it for its sturdy build.

Other favorites include this Havenside Home Alexandra serving cart, which is down from $94.99 to $83.69, saving you 12%. This versatile item can hold tons of snacks and drinks, so you won't have to run in and out of the house all day. Since it’s wheeled, you can also place it wherever you see fit. Overstock customers gave it a 4.7-star rating, too, complimenting its foldable design for easy storage and noting it can hold just about anything—even a portable grill.

