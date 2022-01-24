Patricia Dyer will go to prison for killing campground tenant's German shepherd dog

Patricia Dyer was sentenced Monday in the killing of a German shepherd at Friendly Hills campground last summer.

ZANESVILLE — A Zanesville woman will spend 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to charges that she killed a dog last summer.

Patricia Dyer, 61, was sentenced to prison Monday after she pleaded guilty last month to the killing of a German shepherd. She initially was charged with five felonies but instead pleaded guilty to three.

Dyer was sentenced to 18 months each for burglary, a third-degree felony, and tampering with evidence, also a third-degree felony. She was also sentenced to 12 months for prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.

The terms will be served concurrently for 18 months total.

Dyer was working as manager of the Friendly Hills campground in Zanesville when she was later found responsible for fatally shooting a tenant's German shepherd.

Police were first called to the camp in August when Dyer was reportedly threatening to evict a tenant who was not paying his rent.

According to Muskingum County Assistant Prosecutor John Litle, Dyer was told she would have to file a formal eviction in court to get the man and his dog, Lincoln, to leave the property.

A few weeks after that she took Lincoln to the riverside and shot him.

Dyer couldn't be found after that. It was discovered she had been staying in the campground's bunkhouse.

Litle said Dyer later acknowledged that she shot Lincoln because his owner wouldn't leave.

Dyer has no previous criminal record.

