Patricia Krentcil, known as 'Tan Mom,' running for US Senate against Florida’s Rick Scott

Patricia Krentcil, better known to the internet as “Tan Mom,” is taking a stab at politics, and running for a Florida Senate seat, challenging incumbent Republican Sen. Rick Scott.

Krentcil filed the necessary paperwork with the Federal Elections Commission on Monday, and will be eligible for the upcoming 2024 elections, reports TMZ.

She first stepped into the public spotlight in 2012, when she was accused of bringing her then-6-year-old daughter with her into a New Jersey tanning bed — although she was later acquitted of the charges and maintains no wrongdoing.

Embracing the Tan Mom identity, she has since become a frequent guest on the “Howard Stern Show,” and has released her own music.

More recently, Krentcil starred in the 2023 docuseries “Tan to 10,” which follows a team of “plastic surgeons, drag queens, and best friends” as they attempt to makeover “the tannest woman in the world.”

“I know that I am different. And I have suffered for it,” she told TMZ. “But us all being different is what makes this country so amazing and unique.”

Krentcil is running for a U.S. Senate seat as a Republican, based out of Boca Raton, Florida. Her producers, Gregg Maliff and Adam Barta, were listed as her campaign managers.

She said her campaign will focus on LGBTQ+ rights, as well as supporting diversity in the classrooms, and she already has plans to connect with voters through several community appearances.

