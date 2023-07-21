PatriciaNewsom,longtime East Haven Jane Doe, exhumed for cremation, police say

Jul. 20—Murgo said the police department worked with the East Haven Memorial Funeral Home, East Haven Public Works Department and the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to complete the exhumation of the victim of the 1975 Jane Doe homicide.

"Patricia remained unidentified for 47 years and was buried in an unmarked grave at the State Street Cemetery in 1976," he said. "Over the last few years, efforts to locate her unmarked grave and to identify her were met with many challenges, but she was identified last April after partnering with Identifinders International who leveraged the power of DNA to finally give her name back."

Murgo said cremation services are being handled by the East Haven Memorial Funeral home at no cost to Newsom's family, adding they will be traveling from Tennessee this weekend to bring Newsom back home and to her final resting place.

"We would like to thank all of the investigators from the East Haven Police Department, past and present, for never giving up hope and for continuing to make this case a priority, even after all of these years," he said.

Murgo said the case remains under investigation, but Newsom's exhumation is a full circle moment.

"We are honored to be able to finally bring Patricia one step closer to her final resting place with other members of her family," he said.

In 2020, Murgo and Capt. David Emerman reopened the case of a Jane Doe found bound and gagged in a ditch near the old Bradlees on Aug. 16, 1975.

Their work, including two exhumations at a Hamden cemetery in 2022, paid off on April 10 when they were notified that a DNA match had been found for the woman who was left naked with a rope around her neck and a bag over her head. She had been dead about five to seven days based on the rate of decomposition, Murgo said.

"This case highlights the importance of never giving up," East Haven Police Chief Edward Lennon said during a news conference announcing the 1975 Jane Doe was Newsom.

Murgo said in April that detectives are still looking for leads to help solve how Newsom ended up dead in East Haven two years after running away from a boarding school in the Monticello area of New York in 1973.

The man who East Haven police long considered a suspect in the case, Glenn Askeborn, also known as Samantha Glenner, died in October 2022, Murgo said. He served prison time for a similar killing of a woman in Maine and was living in East Haven when Newsom's body was found, police said.

Newsom's sister, Maryann Collette, who was instrumental in helping East Haven police identify her, was only 9 years old when her sister disappeared, Murgo said. Her parents and two older brothers have died, Murgo said.

"We want to talk to anyone who knew her at all," Murgo said. "Although it may be the smallest detail that seems insignificant, it may help us in the investigation."