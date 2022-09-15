Patrick Antoine confessed to killing his pregnant wife. He was found not guilty Thursday.

NEW LONDON — Patrick Antoine, the 46-year-old man who stabbed his pregnant wife to death – killing her unborn child - before setting the couple’s Norwich apartment on fire in 2016, was found not guilty of the crimes by reason of insanity on Thursday.

A three-judge panel in New London Superior Court agreed with testifying mental health experts – including a state-retained psychiatrist - that Antoine, a schizophrenic who believed his wife had placed a voodoo curse on him, was unable to appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions or to control his conduct when he murdered 37-year-old Margarette Mady more than five years ago.

The ruling by judges Shari Murphy, Ernest Green Jr. and Hillary Strackbein came after the second day of testimony in Antoine’s trial on charges of murder, first-degree arson and assault on a pregnant woman resulting in termination of pregnancy.

What happens to Patrick Antoine now?

Antoine was ordered to be transferred to the Whiting Forensic Hospital in Middletown where officials will evaluate him and produce a report that will be used by judges in November to determine how long he will be committed. He faces up to 110 years of confinement when sentenced.

Earlier in the day, Antoine’s public defenders, Robert Kappes and Dawn Bradanini, elicited direct testimony from a psychologist and psychiatrist – their only two witnesses - who both opined the defendant suffered from schizophrenia which manifested in delusions, hallucinations and disorganized thinking.

Psychologist Madelon Baranoski and Dr. Marina Nakic both conducted several interview sessions with Antoine in the months and years after his arrest on June 2, 2016, the day Mady’s bloodied and burned body was pulled from a smoldering room at 283-285 Franklin St.

How did Margarette Mady and her unborn baby die?

Dr. Moira DeJoseph, of the state Office of the Medical Examiner, testified Mady suffered 17 serious stab and cutting injuries across her body from a serrated object – police said Antoine confessed to using a steak knife to kill his wife - including one that penetrated 4 inches into her back. Her legs were also badly burned, DeJoseph said.

Mady’s cause of death was listed as due to blood loss induced by sharp force injuries and ruled a homicide. The fetus died due to the trauma suffered by Mady, DeJoseph said.

What did doctors say about Antoine's state of mind?

Baronoski said Antoine started developing symptoms of a serious psychosis while a teenager in Haiti - he moved to the U.S. with Mady in 2013 - believing a hex had been placed on him by an “unknown enemy.” She said his escalating delusions led to frequent bouts of anxiousness and sleeplessness, along with various physical ailments that plagued him for years.

Baronoski said Antoine repeatedly reported his delusional thoughts to family members, co-workers and medical personnel well before he murdered his wife and, despite a now years-long regime of anti-psychotic medication, is still suffering from schizophrenic symptoms.

Nakic said Antoine on the day of the murder likely suffered a schizophrenic episode of “psychotic proportion” and believed his life was in danger.

Antoine told police he believed Mady was a voodoo priestess preparing to sacrifice him before her child was born. Nakic noted Antoine took no steps to conceal his crimes and in fact turned himself into police and confessed while the fire at his apartment was still burning.

Nakic posited Antoine believed setting the fire would purge the residence of evil spirits. She said Antoine’s ability to understand his own feelings and thoughts were “severely compromised” at the time of the murder and guided by “frightening persecutory delusions.

Dr. Catherine Lewis, contacted by State’s Attorney Paul Narducci to evaluate Antoine’s state of mind on the day of the crimes, concurred with the schizophrenia diagnosis.

“He’d been sick for a while,” she said.

Lewis said medical reports and other records painted a picture of Antoine’s mind fracturing over a period of time. She said Antoine’s disease manifested itself with auditory hallucinations that instructed him to attack and kill Mady and convinced him her baby was conceived by the devil. He also still insists Mady planned to “sacrifice” him just before the baby was born, she said.

“At that point, he was out of options – that was his perception,” Lewis said.

Lewis said Antoine tried to take steps to mitigate the situation, including briefly moving out of the couple’s apartment. But his psychosis crested on the day of the murder after Mady reportedly refused to divorce him.

“He said she told him that marriage is ‘until death do us part,’” Lewis testified. “He took that literally as a threat and he attacked her.”

All three experts testified Antoine showed no signs of malingering, or faking his illness.

How is an insanity verdict reached in a murder case?

For an insanity verdict to be reached, the three judges had to decide several issues: that crimes were committed in the case; that Antoine committed them; and he lacked capacity, as a result of mental disease or defect, to appreciate the wrongfulness of his conduct or to control his conduct at the time of the crimes.

Murphy, who called the proceedings a “most difficult trial” for Mady’s relatives present in the courtroom, said both the state and defense proved the elements of their cases.

Narducci, who called seven witnesses during the trial, said the evidence was clear Antoine committed the crimes and the “incontrovertible” testimony of the three experts made it clear the defendant could not appreciate the wrongfulness of his actions – or stop himself from committing them.

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Norwich insanity trial: Antoine not guilty in pregnant wife's death