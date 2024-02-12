Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ kids at the Super Bowl: ‘Boy didn’t even make kickoff’

Poor Patrick Mahomes.

The little one, not the quarterback.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes didn’t get to see the beginning of his dad’s big game Sunday, even though he and his big sister, Sterling Skye, were at the Super Bowl in Las Vegas with their mom.

“Boy didn’t even make kickoff,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on an Instagram Story, where she posted a picture of her 14-month-old son fast asleep.

Baby “Bronze” Mahomes, fast asleep at the Super Bowl.

Bronze was a lot more animated before the game when Brittany, the co-owner of the Kansas City Current soccer team, took the kids onto the sidelines to wish their dad luck, their pregame tradition.

The Mahomes children and mom Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines to wish dad luck before the Super Bowl.

Up in their suite, Brittany took pictures of Sterling, who turns 3 next week, twirling around in her Chiefs denim dress and “toasting” mom with a glass of orange juice.

Sterling Mahomes with her Super Bowl orange juice.

Brittany Mahomes and her children, Bronze and Sterling, at the Super Bowl.