Patrick, Brittany Mahomes used squirt guns for gender reveal. Then he jumped in a pool

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was going to be happy regardless of whether he would be a father to a new son or another daughter.

But he was hoping for a boy, a fact he mentioned last week at the end of the Chiefs’ annual minicamp

“Oh, I’m extremely excited,” Mahomes said at a news conference. “A gender reveal is coming up soon, so hopefully we get a boy. But I’ll love him or her either way. It’s going to be awesome.”

Mahomes is getting his wish, as he and his wife, Brittany, shared a video Sunday from that gender reveal.

The video, which quickly went viral, included the couple’s daughter, Sterling, who is going to be a big sister.

“Sterling is such an athlete already. She’s so calm that I just know, girl or boy, this is going to be the wildest child ever. Hopefully Sterling teaches him or her the good ways, and we can have a nice household at the Mahomes household. Brittany will have her hands full for sure.”

The Mahomes’ baby boy might be a wild child in part because of dear old dad. To celebrate the news of having a son, Patrick Mahomes jumped into a pool — fully clothed.

Sterling was offered a scholarship by Texas Tech shortly after her birth.

Here’s guessing the Mahomes’ son will get an offer, too.