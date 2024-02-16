Patrick, Brittany Mahomes visit hospital to see children shot at Chiefs rally

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany, visited two young shooting victims from Wednesday’s Super Bowl parade.

The Reyes family said in a news release that their 8-year-old and 10-year-old daughters were both shot in the leg, KMBC reported. They are the daughters of a cousin of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, the 43-year-old Shawnee woman who was killed in the shooting.

“While we are relieved by their progress, the emotional healing continues for all of us,” the family said in a statement, per KMBC. “The girls were celebrating with many family members when they were senselessly injured. We kindly ask that you continue to keep our family and the other families affected in your thoughts and prayers.”

Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany went to the Children's Mercy Hospital to visit the children who were injured at the Chiefs parade shooting.



The two girls, ages 8 and 10, were both shot in the legs.

The family also shared their a kind word about the hospital workers and the Mahomeses.

“We want to give a personal thank you to the staff of Children’s Mercy Hospital and Patrick & Brittany Mahomes for their outpouring care, love, and support,” the family said, per Fox 4.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the girls.

“This fund has been set up to benefit Reyes family in the recovery of their two daughters shot at the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade. The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured,” organizer Katie Martinez wrote. “We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover.

“This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds. All fund are being deposited into a bank account established just for the girls. Any amount is appreciated.”