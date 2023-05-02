Patrick and Brittany Mahomes walk the Met Gala red carpet on fashion’s biggest night

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, appeared at fashion’s biggest night, walking the glitzy red carpet at the Met Gala on Monday night.

This year’s theme was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” to honor the longtime creative director for French fashion house Chanel. Lagerfeld died in 2019.

Many on the red carpet wore black and white, the famous Chanel color palette inspired ages ago by the uniform of Catholic nuns.

The Mahomeses followed suit. According to GQ Sports, the Super Bowl MVP wore a Hugo Boss black tuxedo and — as is his look — sunglasses and designer loafers without socks.

Brittany, who, along with her husband is a co-owner of the KC Current women’s soccer team, wore a white, form-fitting gown with an off-the-shoulder treatment that appeared embellished with silver sequins. The slit in the front was thigh-high.

They’re known for their taste for Chanel. In February, they gifted their oldest child, Sterling, with a mini quilted Chanel purse, with pink lining, for her second birthday.

The annual Met Gala, which takes place the first Monday in May, is a fundraiser for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

Also repping KC: Actress, singer and Kansas City, Kansas, native Janelle Monáe created one of the most memorable moments of the night when two assistants helped her out of a giant black-and-white coat to reveal a see-through, cage-like skirt underneath. For the photographers, she lifted the skirt to reveal a black Chanel bikini underneath.

Janelle Monáe wearing Thom Browne and then taking it off to reveal the iconic Chanel bikini #MetGala pic.twitter.com/6paSp70egV — H (@chaoswintour) May 2, 2023

An invitation to the Met Gala is considered a “get” for Hollywood stars, models, musicians, athletes and other celebrities. Nicole Kidman, Viola Davis, Kerry Washington, Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B, Anne Hathaway, Lizzo, Margot Robbie, Jessica Chastain — almost unrecognizable with platinum blond hair and dark sunglasses — are just a few who walked the carpet this year.

Two people paid homage to Lagerfeld’s beloved pet cat, Choupette. Jared Leto showed up in a giant white cat costume, while rapper Doja Cat wore prosthetics and cat ears for a fashionable feline look.

Other athletes who were invited included Brittney Griner, who wore custom Calvin Klein, Serena Williams and Dwayne Wade, who wore head-to-toe black Prada.

Tennis legend Roger Federer was a co-chair of the event.

Monday’s Met Gala was the first of two big fashion events for the Mahomeses this week. On Friday, they will be at the Barnstable Brown Derby Eve Gala in Louisville, the day before the Kentucky Derby.

The Louisville Courier-Journal dubbed it the “annual bucket-list Derby Eve party” and noted Condé Nast calls it one of the “Ten Best Parties in the World.”

According to WRDB.com, Mahomes will be joined at the Derby party by actor Chris Pine, new Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, legendary singer Smokey Robinson, former NFL quarterback Peyton Manning and Travis Tritt.

The gala raises money for the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center at the University of Kentucky, WRDB.com said, and has donated more than $17 million in the previous 14 years.