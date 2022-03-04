Patrick Cannon, ex-Charlotte mayor who took bribes, running for City Council

Patrick Cannon, the former Charlotte mayor convicted in 2014 of accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, is returning to politics with a bid for Charlotte City Council.

It has been a little over five years since Cannon, a Democrat, was released from prison. On Friday, he filed to run for an at-large seat on City Council.

Cannon served half of his 44-month sentence at a minimum security prison in Morgantown, W.Va. He pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud after he accepted bribes from undercover FBI agents posing as investors. He took the bribes while in office, first as a City Council member then as mayor.

As The Charlotte Observer reported at the time, “the bureaucratic-sounding charge — honest services wire fraud — belies the seriousness of Cannon’s crime. The (then) 47-year-old Democrat acknowledged taking bribes and other gifts in exchange for using his political influence to help those who paid him.”

Prosecutors described him, the Observer reported in 2014, as “a mayor and City Council member on retainer — receiving a steady stream of cash and gifts, while being paid extra when something needed to be done.”

In return for the bribes, Cannon promised to use his influence as mayor on an “as needed” basis, including to intervene with zoning, permitting and transportation issues, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

2022 Charlotte election

At-large City Council candidates vie for the votes of all Charlotte voters, whereas district members only compete for votes within their districts. Current City Council members will also be running at-large, including Larken Egleston, who currently represents District 1, and Dimple Ajmera, who serves at-large.

Braxton Winston, another at-large member, also filed to run, but Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said she will not seek another term.

In the mayoral race, Mayor Vi Lyles will seek another term.

Cannon’s conviction rattled Charlotte at the time. U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney’s sentence was seven months longer than what prosecutors had recommended, saying at the time that while Cannon’s name “hopefully will fade into our distant memories, let us never forget that a sitting mayor was susceptible to public corruption.”

It will be that legacy that Cannon will have to break through in his at-large bid. His corruption charge covered five separate bribes between January 2013 and February 2014. He also admitted to receiving regular payments from a local business owner, who the Observer identified as strip-club mogul David “Slim” Baucom.

The details of the crime were striking. In the case of one bribe, an undercover FBI agent delivered the former mayor a briefcase containing $20,000 in cash in the mayor’s office.

During sentencing, his attorneys asked the court to not define Cannon by his crime. The former mayor and City Council member “overcame poverty and the violent loss of his father to be a fine student, a loving father and a dedicated leader,” the Observer reported at the time.

“You’re a good man, a very good man, but you have made serious mistakes,” Whitney replied.

