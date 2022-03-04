Patrick Cannon, ex-Charlotte mayor who took bribes, running for City Council

Jeff Siner/Charlotte
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Will Wright
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Patrick Cannon
    American politician, North Carolina

Patrick Cannon, the former Charlotte mayor convicted in 2014 of accepting more than $50,000 in bribes, is returning to politics with a bid for Charlotte City Council.

It has been a little over five years since Cannon, a Democrat, was released from prison. On Friday, he filed to run for an at-large seat on City Council.

Cannon served half of his 44-month sentence at a minimum security prison in Morgantown, W.Va. He pleaded guilty to one count of honest services wire fraud after he accepted bribes from undercover FBI agents posing as investors. He took the bribes while in office, first as a City Council member then as mayor.

As The Charlotte Observer reported at the time, “the bureaucratic-sounding charge — honest services wire fraud — belies the seriousness of Cannon’s crime. The (then) 47-year-old Democrat acknowledged taking bribes and other gifts in exchange for using his political influence to help those who paid him.”

Prosecutors described him, the Observer reported in 2014, as “a mayor and City Council member on retainer — receiving a steady stream of cash and gifts, while being paid extra when something needed to be done.”

In return for the bribes, Cannon promised to use his influence as mayor on an “as needed” basis, including to intervene with zoning, permitting and transportation issues, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina.

2022 Charlotte election

At-large City Council candidates vie for the votes of all Charlotte voters, whereas district members only compete for votes within their districts. Current City Council members will also be running at-large, including Larken Egleston, who currently represents District 1, and Dimple Ajmera, who serves at-large.

Braxton Winston, another at-large member, also filed to run, but Mayor Pro Tem Julie Eiselt said she will not seek another term.

In the mayoral race, Mayor Vi Lyles will seek another term.

Cannon’s conviction rattled Charlotte at the time. U.S. District Judge Frank Whitney’s sentence was seven months longer than what prosecutors had recommended, saying at the time that while Cannon’s name “hopefully will fade into our distant memories, let us never forget that a sitting mayor was susceptible to public corruption.”

It will be that legacy that Cannon will have to break through in his at-large bid. His corruption charge covered five separate bribes between January 2013 and February 2014. He also admitted to receiving regular payments from a local business owner, who the Observer identified as strip-club mogul David “Slim” Baucom.

The details of the crime were striking. In the case of one bribe, an undercover FBI agent delivered the former mayor a briefcase containing $20,000 in cash in the mayor’s office.

During sentencing, his attorneys asked the court to not define Cannon by his crime. The former mayor and City Council member “overcame poverty and the violent loss of his father to be a fine student, a loving father and a dedicated leader,” the Observer reported at the time.

“You’re a good man, a very good man, but you have made serious mistakes,” Whitney replied.

Patrick Cannon’s statement after pleading guilty

Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon gets house arrest after illegal vote

Former Charlotte Mayor Patrick Cannon sentenced to 44 months in federal prison

Strip club owner with ties to Patrick Cannon had access to officials

Recommended Stories

  • It's good to see 3 new faces in one of the Coachella Valley's races for Congress

    Stronger competition means better choices for voters, the Editorial Board writes.

  • Economy added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron faded, dining, travel picked up, unemployment fell to 3.8%

    Employers added 678,000 jobs in February as omicron faded and dining and travel picked up. Unemployment fell to 3.8%.

  • Cardi B Seeks Court Order Forcing Tasha K to Scrub And Stop ‘Disgusting Lies’

    The "WAP" artist says a permanent injunction is needed to rein in Tasha K's "patently false" statements that Cardi B has herpes, engaged in prostitution, used cocaine, and committed adultery

  • Hungry: Demi Lovato Steps Down as Star of NBC Comedy Pilot

    Just over a year after NBC’s comedy pilot Hungry was announced, Demi Lovato has stepped down as star of the potential series. According to our sister site Deadline, who broke the news, Lovato had to vacate the lead role due to a scheduling conflict. They will remain on board as an executive producer, though, alongside […]

  • Close loopholes to prevent crypto investors bypassing Russia sanctions, EU lawmaker says

    The European Union should introduce measures to plug loopholes that could allow investors in cryptoassets to bypass sanctions on Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, a senior lawmaker said on Friday. As Russia's invasion escalates in its second week, Markus Ferber, a senior German centre right member of the European Parliament, said there might be ways to circumvent the bloc's sanctions which have severed the EU financial system from Russia. There has been a noticeable uptick in rouble-crypto transactions, Ferber said.

  • Latest weather with Tony Cabrera

    Rain and snow will be moving into Southern California on Friday, prompting a winter storm warning in the mountain areas and cold, rainy weather for the rest of the region.

  • Forget Hillary’s emails. John Eastman’s emails could get Donald Trump indicted | Opinion

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol tipped its hand on Wednesday in a U.S. federal district court filing in Orange County, California.

  • Texas Republican quits U.S. House race, admits affair with former ISIS war bride

    Two-term U.S. Representative Van Taylor on Wednesday withdrew from a Republican primary run-off race, ending his reelection bid after admitting he had an extra-marital affair with the widow of an American who joined the Islamic State, according to media reports. Taylor, who represents a northeast Texas district, last year voted for the creation of a special congressional panel to investigate the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol, earning the ire of former President Donald Trump, whose supporters mounted the deadly attack. Taylor's withdrawal came one day after he led a pack of five Republicans in a primary race with 48.7% of the vote, just shy of the 50% needed to win his party's nomination.

  • Gen. Petraeus: Putin can't win Ukraine war

    Retired Gen. David Petraeus believes Russia President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine is not a war he can win due to inadequate troop numbers and fierce Ukrainian resistance. "I don't think that this is a war, ultimately, that Russia and Vladimir Putin can win," Petraeus said Wednesday in an interview with CNN. "They can take a city perhaps, but they cannot hold it." Petraeus, a commander in U.S. insurgencies in Iraq and Afghanistan, said...

  • The Russian elite daughters of Putin’s inner circle are using Instagram to slam his invasion of Ukraine

    Young Russian elites are advocating for peace in Ukraine on social media, highlighting the generational divide that threatens Putin's power in Russia.

  • Former Fox News Director Jack Hanick Indicted for Helping Russia

    Screenshot/Right Wing WatchAs the United States increasingly goes after some of the Kremlin’s business tentacles, the latest person arrested for violating U.S. sanctions against Russia is a former Fox News director who left to launch a Russian propaganda network.The Department of Justice on Thursday revealed that Jack Hanick was quietly arrested in London on Feb. 3 for dodging U.S. sanctions by helping a sanctioned Russian oligarch, Konstantin Malofeyev, start his right-wing Tsargrad TV.The DOJ

  • U.S. Secret Service takes two men into custody in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood

    More than a half dozen U.S. Secret Service officers on Thursday took two men into custody from a car in Washington's Georgetown neighborhood and removed what seemed to be an assault-style rifle from the vehicle, a Reuters witness said. The vehicle was a black four-door Ford sedan with Indiana plates that said Marine Corps Veteran. The Washington Post reported that the two arrested men told police they had driven from Indiana to volunteer to fight in the war in Ukraine.

  • New evidence details Roger Stone's efforts against 2020 election: WaPo

    New video evidence from a documentary in the making about Roger Stone shows his efforts to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to The Washington Post, which reviewed more than 20 hours of film.Stone, a longtime political adviser to former President Trump, is having a documentary made of him called "A Storm Foretold." A Danish film crew has followed him around the past two years to produce the film.Video from the...

  • Key witness in Georgia's Trump investigation: I'm 'emotionally torn' about the case

    A critical witness in a Georgia criminal investigation into Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election said he is “emotionally torn” about the case, fearing that a potential prosecution could end up reinforcing the former president’s status as a “martyr.”

  • Trump strikes deal to evade deposition in New York investigation – for now

    Agreement with attorney general Letitia James covers two eldest children but seeks to speed up civil legal proceedings New York’s attorney general, Letitia James, has agreed to set aside a 10 March deadline for the Trumps to answer questions under oath as his appeal continues. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters Donald Trump has reached an agreement with the the New York attorney general’s office that will temporarily spare him from having to answer questions under oath as part of an investigation in

  • Biden court pick hits roadblock after GOP objection

    President Biden's nominee to fill a district court vacancy is hitting a dead end in the wake of pushback from GOP Sen. Ron Johnson (Wis.). Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) told The Hill on Wednesday that he isn't moving forward with William Pocan's nomination after Johnson indicated last month that he wouldn't support Pocan.The Senate has a precedent, known as the blue slip rule, that allows a home-state senator to...

  • A Russian businessman has put a $1 million bounty on Vladimir Putin's head, calling for military officers to arrest him as a war criminal

    Russian crypto investor Alex Konanykhin, who is based in California, told Insider the million-dollar bounty would come from his personal funds.

  • Russia wants list of weapons that will never be deployed in Ukraine, Lavrov says

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday said Russia is demanding Ukraine demilitarize and will write a specific list of which weapons the nation cannot possess.Lavrov said in an interview with Al Jazeera that "specific types of strike weapons must be identified which will never be deployed in Ukraine and will not be created," according to a text of the interview reviewed by Reuters.The news comes amid a second round of talks between...

  • Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked Columbus statue deal, berated lawyers with obscene remarks, lawsuit claims

    Mayor Lori Lightfoot blocked a deal the Chicago Park District made with an Italian American group to allow a Christopher Columbus statue to be displayed in a parade and made obscene remarks aimed at government lawyers during a contentious meeting, a high-ranking lawyer alleged in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. The lawsuit, filed by former Chicago Park District deputy general counsel George ...

  • Volunteers cross Polish border into Ukraine to fight Russian forces

    While Ukrainians streamed across the border Thursday into Poland, small groups of men were heading in the opposite direction to fight against the Russians.