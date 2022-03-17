Patrick Connolly: 8 tips when exploring the outdoors

ORLANDO, Fla. — I’ve been fortunate enough to have, at least up until this point, largely avoided life-or-death moments, the kind of scenarios nobody wants to suddenly find themselves in.

I owe this, in large part, to my preparedness mindset. No, I’m not quite the kind of doomsday prepper you might imagine stockpiling a two-year supply of canned nonperishables and toilet paper in his bunker.

But because heading out hiking, cycling, paddling, backpacking, driving off-road and camping all carry a certain amount of risk, I try to double- and triple-check what I’m bringing as I head out the door. And I usually bring a friend or at least let someone know what I’m up to.

This was instilled in me growing up in Boy Scouts, where the motto was, “Be Prepared.” There are many different interpretations of that phrase. But for me, it manifests in packing more water and snacks than I likely need, ensuring I have a first-aid kit and a way to reach help in a worst-case scenario.

However, even the best preparation hasn’t entirely prevented me from getting lost or nearly into trouble. In Nevada, I lost my way on a desert hike and worried I might die out there, but kept calm and oriented myself back toward a road, where I caught a ride back to my car.

Such misadventures make for compelling stories after the fact but in the moment, these experiences can be unnerving.

When journeying into remote areas, there’s a greater likelihood of getting into a sticky situation or finding it’s harder to reach help.

I recently got my Subaru stuck in the soft sugar sand of Ocala National Forest, which did cause some momentary panic. But I quickly ran through my mental checklist, strategizing about what to do next. I had enough water and food to last the night if I needed to camp again. But I really wanted to get home.

I had just enough cell signal to text a friend, who posted my location on a “Stuck in Florida” off-road recovery group. Within a few hours, generous help had arrived from Leesburg to give me a tug out of the sand, and on my way I went.

Had I brought my traction boards or equipped my ride with all-terrain tires (which were in the garage at the time), I may have gotten out of there. But I still found a way.

Sometimes I remember that it’s better to have something and not need it, rather than to need something and not have it. Here are some tips for being prepared on outdoor adventures.

— 1. Carry more food and water than you think you may need, and pack a filtration system.

When it comes to hiking in hot, humid Florida, water is a very important consideration. Especially during sweltering summer days, I fill my hydration bladder full with three liters (100 ounces) of water. When it comes to backpacking, unless I know there are places to refill nearby, I start out carrying four or five liters, keeping in mind my cooking needs.

I also pack energy chews, gels or drink packets to supply my body with electrolytes and give me a boost mid-activity. When it comes to snacks, I like packing granola bars and ham or PB&J sandwiches, often stashing away more food than I think I need.

For filtering water on the trail, I turn to my Sawyer Squeeze, which ensures I can have clean water wherever I may roam — as long as there’s a water source. I also have a LifeStraw, which I have yet to put to the test.

— 2. Have a way to get in touch, no matter where you are.

When venturing out into the wilderness, some areas may have just enough cell phone service to reach help in a pinch. But when traveling away from civilization, let someone know your route, plus planned start and end times. They can call for help if you’re not back by a set time.

In upgrading my outdoor tech, I bought a Garmin inReach Mini, which is among the more popular satellite communicators used by outdoor recreationists. I do pay a monthly plan when using the device, but I can send texts, share my location and use an emergency SOS service, all via satellite.

In the direst emergencies, it’s worth having a whistle to alert anyone within earshot that you’re in distress.

— 3. Use the buddy system.

When I recall the times that I got into a pickle (or nearly did), they were often times where I ventured out on my own. Sometimes the solitude and self-confidence gained can be rewarding, but it’s always a better idea to bring a buddy.

Whether heading out for an evening jog or a multi-day backpacking excursion, having someone to bounce ideas or call for help in an emergency can be important when it comes to safety and survival.

— 4. Proper planning prevents poor performance.

They say that the only certain things in life are death and taxes. Let me add weather to the list.

The elements affect us all, whether going for a bike ride or changing the thermostat indoors. Before heading out, I always check the weather to know which layers to pack and if it’s supposed to rain.

I also tend to pack a small emergency blanket and a headlamp, regardless of where I’m going.

Know the area you’ll be exploring, including what wildlife to expect and which poisonous plants to watch out for. Take a look at the route and elevation profile to anticipate how long your activity will take.

But above all, expect the unexpected. The skies may be clear with no precipitation in the forecast; suddenly you find yourself out there in a downpour. It can and does happen.

— 5. Have backups upon backups, and know how to orient with the sun or stars.

Whether it’s a two-mile walk in the woods or a long thru-hike, it’s worth having a map. Or two, or three, or five.

Paper maps, especially when they’re laminated and durable, can be a lifesaver in the event your cell phone battery dies. It’s fine to use an electronic device for primary navigation and tracking — I often do — but it’s always worth having backups.

I often turn to Gaia GPS for route planning and directions, and AllTrails is a great secondary choice. Avenza Maps offers many downloadable digital options. For paper maps, National Geographic offers “Trails Illustrated” maps that are up-to-date with the latest trail information and amenities, plus potential water sources. It’s not a bad idea to also carry a physical, handheld compass.

The sun rises due east and sets due west only during the spring and fall equinoxes, but otherwise it can still serve as a decent indicator of direction and time.

— 6. Mind your bug spray, sunscreen and first aid.

When planning for an outdoor outing in Florida, it’s worth remembering there are a lot of things that might like to nibble on you — and usually it’s not the gators. Mosquitoes are especially pervasive in Florida, serving as the bane of every outdoor adventurer in the summertime.

No-see-ums, chiggers, fire ants and wasps are also pests of concern. Watch out for ticks, especially of the Lone Star variety, as this kind can result in alpha-gal syndrome, a red meat allergy, for their human hosts.

Bug spray can prevent many of these small insects from causing a problem. Of course, sunscreen is an important part of any explorer’s bag in the Sunshine State. Carrying a first-aid kit with antiseptic wipes, bandages, gauze pads, basic medications and elastic wrap always helps.

— 7. Know and respect your limits.

It’s great to push yourself, but everyone has their physical limits. There’s a big difference between a regular ultramarathoner and someone who’s working on a “Couch to 5K.”

If you’re used to hiking 5-7 miles in an afternoon, there’s a chance you can pound out 10 or 15 miles on a good day. But every step of progress takes work and additional stamina. Be sure not to overcommit or overexert yourself and get stranded far from the trailhead without the physical ability to get back.

— 8. Use common sense.

All it takes is one wrong step or a hasty decision before getting into serious trouble in the great outdoors. Beware of swift water, quicksand, steep drop-offs and any hazard that may be encountered on an adventure.

Beyond that, it’s important not to do anything that puts you immediately in harm’s way. Think twice before deciding which direction to turn or whether it might be time to turn back. After all, your life may depend on it.

