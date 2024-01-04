Patrick Connolly: Surfing, cycling and swimming with manatees: A Central Florida Explorer’s year in review

ORLANDO, Fla. — When reflecting on the last year of adventures, features and a few pieces of hard news reporting, one main question comes to mind: Where did the time go?

2023 seemed to fly by in the blink of an eye, though I’m never one to let time idly slip past. Even though I am still grappling with the fact that the last 12 months seemed to speed by me like an impatient motorist on I-4, I’m realizing how much I fit into the last year.

When I began working at the Orlando Sentinel in mid-2018 as a wide-eyed newcomer to Orlando, I quickly embraced the title of “Central Florida Explorer,” eagerly exploring my community and sharing my experiences. The COVID-19 pandemic deterred my ability to visit off-the-beaten-path attractions, but I still found ways to go outside more than ever through camping, hiking, cycling and paddling.

In the meantime, my beat became more expansive. I still embark on plenty of adventures and the occasional misadventure, but the umbrella of my beat has grown to include some visual arts, concerts, events, a little bit of television, travel and outdoors.

Trust, honesty and curiosity, for me, are the keys to telling good stories. A little journalistic serendipity never hurts.

A prime example: I traveled to Fort Myers Beach and Sanibel Island in late February and early March. In a last-minute surprise, on my first morning there, dignitaries and community members planned to gather just before daybreak to relight the Sanibel Lighthouse. Five months after the island was battered by Hurricane Ian, it served as a beacon of hope, shining brightly after a stretch of darkness.

It was only about six months later that I was driving up to the Big Bend area of Florida in the aftermath of Hurricane Idalia. The evidence of devastation was clear, but I was encouraged to see signs of human resilience, especially in Perry where goodwill was in abundant supply. Volunteers traveled from near and far to pass out water and essential supplies, and neighbors lent each other a helping hand.

This year, with more than 200 bylines, I found many opportunities to share other acts of kindness and people’s passion for what they do.

This year, Friends of Seminole State Forest introduced a tracked chair program for visitors with disabilities to explore trails. They then later added a second chair, partnering with Blue Spring and De Leon Springs to offer the service to state park visitors.

City leaders in DeBary secured riverfront property in the name of fulfilling their “grand vision” of having public space along the St. Johns River, while the Wekiva Wilderness Trust opened a trail to share the long-lost history of Ethel, a post-Civil War township in Central Florida.

A physical therapist used flying to motivate one of her young patients on his road to recovery and the Central Florida-based Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation released threatened snakes to benefit the ecosystem of the Florida Panhandle. In rural Osceola County, a big cat rescue ensures the well-being of lions, tigers, leopards and cougars.

On land, a woman became the first known Black woman to thru-hike the Florida Trail, and on the water, two friends became the fastest-known kayakers to circumnavigate Florida in just 44 days. (Spoiler alert: I’m joining those same two paddlers soon for a multi-day adventure.)

Patty Kane, an Orlando-based watercolor artist, took a summer sabbatical at the beach to work on her “sea pour” paintings, which involve throwing her paper into the ocean to take inspiration from the sea, literally.

At the same time, as a Central Floridian of 5 1/2 years, I’ve never felt more a part of the community than this past year. I eagerly pitched in for several trash cleanups with Central Florida Recon and shared stories of other volunteers from the Florida Trail Association.

Whether I’ve been out exploring, at a brewery or playing music with my band, I’ve met a few readers who enjoy following along with my adventures, something I’m always delighted to hear. I often find story ideas when and where I’m least expecting them, like meeting Santa on his Harley in my neighborhood.

I’ve also been able to share a handful of firsthand experiences, including the tale of my surfing lesson with the “Surfing Santa” himself, wakeboarding at Nona Adventure Park, swimming with manatees during Crystal River’s centennial celebration and a car-free SunRail to Trails adventure where I went from my home to Blue Spring without my vehicle.

On foot, I followed the history of the ill-fated Cross Florida Barge Canal on a short trail in Ocala and explored Charles H. Bronson State Forest, one of Central Florida’s best-kept secrets outdoors. I finally visited Circle B Bar Reserve in Lakeland, a haven for wildlife and birders alike.

I had the chance to take a cruise aboard the Barbara Lee, a sternwheeler with old-Florida charm, and visited Barberville Pioneer Settlement, a Volusia County gem keeping old traditions alive. I ended the year with a paddle to the Anclote Key lighthouse, a Gulf Coast landmark with more than a century of history.

It’s easy to look back and wonder how I had time for so many exciting outings, but I know next year has many more adventures to come. Thank you, as always, for following along.