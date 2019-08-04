Patrick Crusius: El Paso shooting suspect fuels fears of increasing white supremacist threat

The suspect, identified as Patrick Crusius, 21 years old, enters the Cielo Vista Walmart store in El Paso - AFP

Patrick Crusius, the suspected gunman in the El Paso mass shooting, was being investigated for hate crimes on Sunday as a familiar portrait began to emerge of the alleged shooter.

Just as it was the case in a series of recent tragedies in the US, the suspect in Texas was a young, white man who had had apparently espoused racist ideology.

The attack comes amid increasing concerns about the threat of domestic terrorism associated with racism and white supremacy in the US and around the world.

Police are investigating the El Paso mass shooting as a hate crime after an anti-immigrant manifesto, apparently written by the suspect, was posted online.

Crusius, of the Dallas area in Texas, was arrested after at least 20 people were killed and 24 injured in a shooting at a Walmart in Texas.

El Paso Police Chief Greg Allen said police had found a manifesto that may have been written by Crusius and posted online.

“Right now we have a manifesto from this individual, that indicates to some degree, it has a nexus to potential hate crime,” Mr Allen said.

He added that authorities were still working to “validate” that it was written by the suspected shooter.

The FBI has opened a domestic terrorism investigation into the mass shooting, CNN reported, citing a source.

The “manifesto” was posted to 8chan, a no-censorship site where other extremist manifestos have appeared.

Though the writer denied he was a white supremacist, the document said "race mixing" was destroying the nation and recommended dividing the United States into territorial enclaves determined by race.

It claimed the shooting was a response to the “Hispanic invasion of Texas”, referring to the so-called “Great Replacement”, a white supremacist conspiracy theory that claims people of European descent are being overwhelmed.

It also expressed support for the suspect in the Christchurch mosque shootings, in which 51 people were killed.

The author complained that the AK-47 rifle that he chose was "not designed to shoot rounds quickly, so it overheats massively after about 100 shots are fired in quick succession". To counter this he said he'd wear a heat-resistant glove.

The writer said he probably spent less than a month preparing for the shooting. "I have to do this before I lose my nerve," he noted.

Strangely, the document includes a rant against automation and corporate America.

"The inconvenient truth is that our leaders, both Democrat AND Republican, have been failing us for decades," the document read.

He then describes his death as "likely inevitable". "If I'm not killed by the police, then I'll probably be gunned down by one of the invaders.

"Capture in this case is far worse than dying during the shooting because I'll get the death penalty anyway," he wrote.

Crusius was described as quiet, antisocial and a bit “strange,” the Washington Post reported, citing people who grew up with him in Plano.

Asked during a CNN interview about reports of disturbing online posts made by the suspect, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he would not be surprised in any way.

"I think those can help shed light on why he did it," Mr Paxton said. "They are still interviewing him."

The latest atrocity comes a week after a gunman opened fire at the Garlic Festival in Gilroy, California. At least three people died and 12 injured when Santino William Legan, 19, carried out the rampage before he killed himself.