Patrick Dymock Elliott Is The Non-Executive Director of Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) And They Just Picked Up 1.6% More Shares

Whilst it may not be a huge deal, we thought it was good to see that the Tamboran Resources Limited (ASX:TBN) Non-Executive Director, Patrick Dymock Elliott, recently bought AU$100k worth of stock, for AU$0.27 per share. Although the purchase is not a big one, increasing their shareholding by only 1.6%, it can be interpreted as a good sign.

View our latest analysis for Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by insider Bryan Sheffield for AU$20m worth of shares, at about AU$0.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of AU$0.31. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. Generally speaking, it catches our eye when insiders have purchased shares at above current prices, as it suggests they believed the shares were worth buying, even at a higher price.

While Tamboran Resources insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Tamboran Resources is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Does Tamboran Resources Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 17% of Tamboran Resources shares, worth about AU$39m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Tamboran Resources Tell Us?

Story continues

It is good to see recent purchasing. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. But on the other hand, the company made a loss during the last year, which makes us a little cautious. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Tamboran Resources we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for Tamboran Resources you should be aware of, and 2 of them make us uncomfortable.

If you would prefer to check out another company -- one with potentially superior financials -- then do not miss this free list of interesting companies, that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.