Patrick Frazee Convicted of Murdering His Missing Fiancée With a Baseball Bat, Burning Her Body

A Colorado man accused of fatally beating his fiancée last Thanksgiving before enlisting his secret girlfriend to clean up the murder scene was found guilty on Monday.

Patrick Frazee, 33, was found guilty of all six charges related to the slaying and disappearance of 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth, including two counts of first-degree murder and three counts of solicitation to commit first-degree murder. The cattle ranger was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole, plus 156 years, after the verdict.

Prosecutors argued on Nov. 22, 2018, Frazee fatally beat his would-be wife to death with a baseball bat before burning her body and the murder weapon at his family’s ranch. The cattle rancher then enlisted the help of his secret girlfriend, Krystal Lee, to clean up the crime scene, according to her testimony.

“While Kelsey Berreth is planning a future, the defendant—this man, this man—is plotting her death,” said prosecutor Beth Reed said in her closing statements Monday, while jabbing her finger in Frazee’s direction, according to The Colorado Springs Gazette. “His intent was to kill her and finish her off, since she was a problem to him. She was a problem that he needed to go away.”

‘Calculating Manipulator’ Patrick Frazee Murdered Kelsey Berreth With Help From Secret Girlfriend: Prosecutors

Frazee’s defense lawyers, however, claimed the case is riddled with “foundational issues” and that it was actually Lee who murdered Berreth, and then “lied” to authorities to save herself.

“You are being asked to ignore your common sense and the direct evidence and listen to the circumstantial evidence that supports a story made up by Krystal Lee,” Frazee’s public defender Adam Steigerwald, said in his closing arguments.

The verdict came after less than four hours of deliberations, culminating an three-week trial where jurors listened to over 80 witnesses, viewed thousands of submitted evidence, and heard shocking testimony about Frazee’s alleged previous attempts to murder the mother of his child and government witnesses before the trial.

Family members, supporters, and curious civilians crowded the century-old Teller County courthouse on Monday as the verdict was read. While Berreth's family reportedly hugged one another and wiped tears, Frazee sat emotionless and stared straight ahead at the jury.

In an emotional letter read in court during the sentencing hearing, Berreth's mother Cheryl said her almost son-in-law “tortured” Berreth to death, leaving their toddler daughter to “call out for mama in the middle of the night.”

“He not only killed our daughter—his child’s mother—but he chose a horrible death for her,” Cheryl Berreth said, according to the Gazette.

Berreth, a flight instructor at Doss Aviation, was last seen on Nov. 22, 2018, at a Woodland Park Safeway grocery store pushing a shopping cart with her 1-year-old, Kaylee. Ten days later, Cheryl Berreth filed a missing person's report after not hearing from her daughter since Thanksgiving.

Kelsey Berreth Murder Suspect’s Secret Ex: He ‘Told Me to Take Care of the Problem’

At the time, Frazee told authorities he last saw his fiancée on Thanksgiving Day, when she dropped off their daughter at his home and received a text from her three days later. But photos displayed in court from Berreth’s neighbor’s surveillance camera reveal Frazee at his fiancée’s front door 11 times throughout the day.

Lee, who testified in court as part of her plea agreement, told jurors Frazee called after the slaying and said: “I need your help, and I need your help now. You have a mess to clean up.”

The Idaho nurse—who had a tumultuous on-and-off relationship with Frazee for more than a decade—told jurors the 33-year-old said he killed Berreth with a baseball bat after telling her to put on a blindfold for a “candle smell test.”

Lee said Frazee relayed that as he was beating his fiancée while their daughter was in the other room, Berreth begged, “Please stop.”

“He just said he swung away, and that it was really hard," Lee told the jury, noting that Frazee said that next time he would "stick to normal weapons."

Lee described how Frazee told her to “get the candles wiped up, get the bathroom done, and wipe up the footprints” during their frantic four-hour cleanup of Berreth’s apartment. She testified she purposefully “left little spots” of blood “so that somebody would see and it would raise suspicion about what had happened.”