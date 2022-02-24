Patrick J. Adams says Meghan Markle 'made fun' of him after seeing his nude theatre performance

Patrick J. Adams at "Take Me Out" photocall. Bruce Glikas / Getty Images

Patrick J. Adams says Meghan Markle "made fun" of him after he performed nude on stage.

Adams told Entertainment Tonight that his "Suits" co-star watched an LA show where he had to be naked.

He added that he "would love" for Markle to see his new show "Take Me Out" where he also strips.

Patrick J. Adams told Entertainment Tonight that Meghan Markle "made fun" of him after watching the actor perform naked on stage.

Adams and Markle played lovers on the legal drama "Suits" for multiple seasons. At the end of the seventh season in 2018, Markle was written off the show because she was ending her acting career to marry Prince Harry.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight to promote his new Broadway show "Take Me Out," where he has to strip naked as part of the performance, Adams revealed that Markle was part of the audience for the first time he was naked on stage. This was during a Los Angeles production of "9 Circles" around the time of the first season of "Suits."

"She certainly was at the play where I was naked and she had a good time making fun of me after," the "Suits" actor recalled. "So, maybe she'd like a repeat performance."

Adams added: "I would love for Meghan to come and enjoy the show. I'll send her an invite for sure."

Markle and Adams in "Suits." USA

Although the pair became friends while working on the show, in 2020 Adams told Radio Times that he was "intimidated" to call her and rekindle their friendship.

"We've spoken and texted a couple of times, but Meghan's life is incredibly full and she's been navigating a lot," Adams said.

However, last year Adams wrote a Twitter thread calling out the British royal family and slamming the British media's treatment of the Duchess of Sussex.

"It's OBSCENE that the Royal Family, who's newest member is currently GROWING INSIDE OF HER, is promoting and amplifying accusations of 'bullying' against a woman who herself was basically forced to flea the UK in order protect her family and her own mental health," Adams wrote.

This thread came out just before Markle and Harry appeared in a "tell-all" interview with Oprah Winfrey about how they have been treated.

"Take Me Out" also stars "Greys Anatomy" actor Jesse Williams and "Modern Family" actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson and is showing at the Helen Hayes Theater from March 10.

