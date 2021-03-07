Patrick J Adams and Suits co-stars defend Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

Meghan Markle chats with people inside the Drawing Room during a visit to Cardiff Castle on January 18, 2018 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Ben Birchall - WPA Pool / Getty Images)

Meghan Markle’s former Suits co-stars and friends have defended her amid allegations of bullying, and recalled memories of their time working with the Duchess of Sussex.

Actor Patrick J Adams took to Twitter to write a long thread in support of Meghan ahead of her much-anticipated interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And they rejected any claims that their friend was capable of bullying, as she has been accused of by Buckingham Palace staff members.

In it he accused the royal family of “promoting and amplifying accusations of bullying.”

“Find someone else to admonish, berate and torment. My friend Meghan is way out of your league,” he told her critics.

Meghan Markle and I spent the better part of a decade working together on Suits. From day one she was an enthusiastic, kind, cooperative, giving, joyful and supportive member of our television family. She remained that person and colleague as fame, prestige and power accrued. — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) March 5, 2021

“She has always been a powerful woman with a deep sense of morality and a fierce work ethic and has never been afraid to speak up, be heard and defend herself and those she holds dear.”

Suits writer Jon Cowan also took to Twitter to support Meghan, and said she was a pleasure to work with on the TV show.

“It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world,” he tweeted.

“Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book.”

Director Silver Tree explained on Instagram that Meghan had been a good friend, who was there for her family during difficult times.

It’s also possible the Duchess of Sussex is a good person thrust into an unimaginable world. Having spent 3 years working with her in her pre-Duchess days, I saw a warm, kind, caring person. I know nothing of her current situation but she gets the benefit of the doubt in my book. https://t.co/7JD3ig6tws — Jon Cowan (@JonCowan2015) March 3, 2021

“When my son was going through a scary, complicated diagnosis she is the friend who stopped everything and helped map out, step by step, how we would navigate things,”she wrote.

“She called all the people, all the places when I was too paralyzed to form a plan. That’s another one of her gifts - making you feel like you can get through anything.”

Actress Janina Gavankar, who photographed Meghan and Prince Harry’s first Christmas with son Archie, also defended her friend.

“I have known Meghan for 17 years. Here’s what she is: kind, strong, open. Here’s what she’s not: ‘a bully’,” she wrote.

“ANY of us who know her, feel the same thing from her broken silence: Relief. The truth shall set you free.”

And her college friend, producer and author Lindsay Roth, shared a picture from her wedding day with Meghan.

“Meg’s M.O. has always been kindness; goodwill runs in her bones. I know this to be true after 22 years of very close friendship,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I have seen firsthand how she treats her friends and their families, and her colleagues.

“If she’s driving with you in the passenger seat, she will fling her right arm in front of you at the slightest bump in a gesture of love to ensure your safety.

“If you have a specific goal, she will help you get there, and your passions will become hers on your behalf. If you ever have the pleasure of meeting Meg – and I hope more of you do – you will see the altruistic, magnanimous friend who I am so lucky to have in my corner.”

