Patrick Kielty to lead Dublin St Patrick's parade

Late, Late Show host Patrick Kielty is to lead Dublin's St Patrick's Day Parade next month.

The County Down presenter has been named grand marshal of the parade.

The theme of this year's festival and parade is spréach - the Irish word for spark.

Half a million spectators are expected to line the route of the parade on 17 March, it has been reported.

It will feature 18 pageants and performance showpieces, 14 marching bands and more than 4,000 participants.

"It's such a honour to be asked and I was genuinely gobsmacked when the call came in," Mr Kielty said.

"When you’re lucky enough to be called Patrick, St Patrick’s Day always feels like an extra birthday and I can’t wait to get the world’s biggest party started on March 17th."

In September of last year, the Dundrum man took over as host of RTÉ's flagship Late, Late Show, becoming the fourth permanent presenter of the world's longest-running live chat show.

The chair of the St Patrick's Day Festival, Maree Gallagher, said this year's parade would be the "biggest ever".

Speaking on RTÉ's News at One, she said they were "looking forward to showing Dublin in its best light" following last year's riots.

"The festival team works hand-in-hand with the gardaí [police] and Dublin City Council, so there is always very tight security around the festival," she said.

Lord Mayor of Dublin Daithí de Róiste said: "The national St Patrick’s Day Parade is one of our most special occasions, celebrating the spréach of the people of Ireland, which unites us all both here in Dublin and across the globe."

He added: "It’s also Patrick Kielty’s first year in his role as host of the iconic Late Late Show, and so I’m delighted to see him selected as our grand marshal for this year’s parade."