Patrick Leahy questions Merrick Garland over Larry Nassar investigation

Sen. Patrick Leahy pressed Attorney General Merrick Garland on the Department of Justice's decision not to prosecute ex-FBI agents who lied about the Larry Nassar abuse investigation.

Leahy and other Democrats questioned the DOJ's handling of the investigation into the former Olympic gymnastics team doctor and his abuse of several gymnasts.

"Here, you had two FBI agents who lied to FBI agents. One was fired. The other resigned. No prosecutions," Leahy said during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing.

When asked if Garland was reviewing the department's previous decisions, Garland affirmed that new evidence had come to pass.

"We are reviewing this matter. New evidence has come to light, and that is cause for review of the matters that you're discussing," the attorney general said in response. Garland did not provide further detail about the new evidence.

Earlier this month, Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said the department was reviewing the decision not to hold the two FBI agents accountable, including "new information that has come to light."

In September, Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles, Aly Raisman, McKayla Maroney, and former NCAA gymnast Maggie Nichols testified before a Senate committee about how the FBI had mishandled the allegations of sexual abuse against Nassar.

"We suffered and continue to suffer because no one at the FBI, USAG, or the USOPC did what was necessary to protect us," Biles stated in her testimony. "We have been failed, and we deserve answers. Nassar is where he belongs, but those who enabled deserve to be held accountable."

"Heart-wrenching is not even strong enough as a description of what happened to those gymnasts and to the testimony they gave," Garland said of the gymnasts' testimonies on Wednesday.

