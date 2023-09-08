patrick lewis fentanyl lumen

TechCrunch

Sam Bankman-Fried, the former CEO of the now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX, had his bail revoked ahead of his October trial, US District Court Judge Lewis Kaplan said on Friday. The decision came after allegations that Bankman-Fried leaked the diary of Caroline Ellison, the former CEO of FTX’s investment-arm Alameda Research, to the New York Times. Bankman-Fried is facing a number of charges, including defrauding FTX investors, from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the Southern District of New York’s attorney’s office.