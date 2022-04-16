Patrick Lyoya escaped violence in Congo for the 'safe haven' of the US. Then police killed him.

N'dea Yancey-Bragg and Niraj Warikoo, USA TODAY
·6 min read

When the Lyoya family arrived in the United States in 2014 after facing years of war and persecution in the Democratic Republic of Congo, the refugees thought they had finally made it.

They were living in Malawi when they won asylum to live in the U.S., part of a growing number of refugees from Congo in Michigan.

"They told us that in America, there's peace, there's safety, you're not going to see killing anymore, that it was basically a safe haven," Dorcas Lyoya said in Congolese during an interview with the Detroit Free Press, part of the USA TODAY Network, through a translator.

But last week, her first-born son, Patrick Lyoya, was fatally shot in the back of the head by a police officer after a struggle, an incident that has outraged civil rights advocates and led to protests in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Patrick Lyoya was killed after struggling with a police officer during a traffic stop.
Patrick Lyoya was killed after struggling with a police officer during a traffic stop.

WHAT WE KNOW: Patrick Lyoya killed after struggle with officer during Grand Rapids traffic stop

Lyoya's death and others like it can rattle the sense of security of Black immigrants and refugees who came to the U.S. to escape violence only to find themselves vulnerable to the same brutality and racism African Americans encounter from police as well as the additional specter of federal immigration authorities, immigration advocates told USA TODAY.

"It's shocking to Black migrants who have this vision of the United States as the land of the free and the home of the brave," said Nana Gyamfi, executive director of the Black Alliance for Just Immigration. "There's a notion that police here are going to be different."

Patrick Lyoya's death brings fear in growing Black immigrant community

About 4.6 million, or one in 10, Black people living in American are immigrants and that number is projected to double by 2060, according to a January report from Pew Research Center. The Black immigrant population is racially and ethnically diverse, but in the last decade Africans have become one of the fastest growing segments through refugee admissions and the diversity visa lottery program, according to the Migration Policy Institute.

Although refugee admissions hit a record low in 2021, over the past two fiscal years people from the Congo became the the largest group of refugees to settle in Michigan, according to data from the U.S. State Department.

Grand Rapids is home to the largest Congolese refugee population in the state thanks to employment opportunities as well as family and social connections like churches, said Chris Cavanaugh, director of Samaritas’ New American Resettlement program in West Michigan.

'OUR COMMUNITY DESERVES ANSWERS': Michigan police release video of fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya after traffic stop in Grand Rapids

Samaritas helps refugees meet many of their immediate needs and offers a cultural orientation on what it means to live life in America, he said. But they didn't talk much about the racial implications of being Black in America until George Floyd's murder sparked a nationwide racial justice protest movement in 2020, which Cavanaugh said a number of Congolese refugees joined.

In the wake of Lyoya's death, Cavanaugh said Samaritas is hoping to support refugee communities by providing resources to help them access services in their native language including during interactions with law enforcement.

"Certainly the Congolese community is feeling some fear, kind of scared over what happened and I would say rightfully so," Cavanaugh said. "Those maybe who have much less English skills are just more apprehensive about getting pulled over or how they're supposed to respond in certain situations."

Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as &quot;Young King&quot; Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas.
Dr. Pamela Grayson raises her fist as "Young King" Solomon Grayson, 6, peaks behind her sign during a Mothers Against Police Brutality candlelight vigil for Botham Jean at the Jack Evans Police Headquarters on Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, in Dallas.

A history of violence, from Amadou Diallo in 1999 to Botham Jean in 2018

Many Black immigrants and refugees are surprised when they encounter violence from both police and immigration officials, said Gyamfi.

"We have to deal with the violence that police inflict on us because we're Black," Gyamfi said. "And then the additional violence that then often is inflicted on us by ICE in this immigration enforcement system because of our migrant status."

But Black migrants have long been subjected to the same racism and brutality that disproportionately affects Black Americans.

'I'M LEAVING, AND I'M JUST NOT COMING BACK': Fed up with racism, Black Americans head overseas

Protests broke out for several weeks in 1999 after Guinean immigrant Amadou Diallo was killed by four white police officers in New York City who said they thought his wallet was a gun. All four officers were acquitted of second-degree murder charges. That same year Patrick Dorismond, a 26-year-old Haitian American, was killed by police sparking another wave of protests in New York.

In 2016, prosecutors declined to charge a suburban San Diego police officer for fatally shooting 38-year-old Alfred Olango, who arrived in the United States as a refugee from Uganda in 1991. Then, Amber Guyger, a former Dallas police officer, was convicted of murder for the 2018 killing of Botham Jean, a native of the Caribbean island of St. Lucia.

'Double-barreled racism' embedded in immigration laws, law enforcement

Black immigrants are also disproportionately detained and deported by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, said Bill Ong Hing, a law and migration studies professor at the University of San Francisco.

"Embedded in the immigration laws are these anti-Black aspects beginning with the visa system," Hing said. "They face this double-barreled racism when it comes to law enforcement."

Although they are only 7% of the non-citizen population, Black immigrants make up 20% of those deported on criminal grounds, according to a 2018 report from the Black Alliance for Just Immigration.

Even minor offenses can trigger deportation proceedings, which can make common interactions with police like traffic stops more tense. Black drivers in Michigan are more likely to be pulled over, searched and arrested by troopers, a study of 2020 traffic stops found.

OPINION: Police should stop making minor traffic stops that too often turn into major tragedies

"The way that most Black migrants end up getting deported is through contact with the police," Gyamfi said. "There is an awareness that this can happen and there is a lot of anxiety around any type of police contact."

Hing, founder of the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, said more immigration advocacy organizations began paying attention to this issue in the wake of Floyd's death. Personal experiences of racism and high-profile cases like Lyoya's have also started to shift the way Black migrants view themselves.

"They may start out seeing themselves as different from African Americans, but realize that the mainstream, including the police, treat them like any other Black person which is not good," he said.

Contributing: The Associated Press

Contact Breaking News Reporter N'dea Yancey-Bragg at nyanceybra@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @NdeaYanceyBragg

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan police killing of Patrick Lyoya 'shocking' to Black migrants

Recommended Stories

  • Giants observations: Carlos Rodon, three homers power win over Guardians

    Carlos Rodn went seven strong innings and the Giants got three homers in an impressive win over the Guardians.

  • Police in Michigan release videos of fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya

    Grand Rapids Police Department in Michigan is expected to release several videos on Wednesday of the fatal police shooting of Patrick Lyoya.

  • NY subway shooting suspect to remain in jail

    STORY: A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered Frank James - the man accused of this week's mass shooting in a New York City subway car - to remain in custody, after prosecutors said the "terrifying" attack disrupted the city in a way not seen in two decades. James is accused of injuring 23 people when he allegedly set off smoke bombs and opened fire – striking 10 victims. He was apprehended some 30 hours later and now faces a federal terrorism charge of violently attacking a mass transit system. James – who is 62-years-old - was dressed in beige jail clothes, and spoke only briefly during his Thursday court hearing to say he understood the charges. He was represented by two public defenders who requested that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation. Outside of the Brooklyn court, one of his attorneys told reporters that James had turned himself in as a manhunt was underway: “What happened in the New York City subway system on Tuesday was a tragedy. It is a blessing that it was not worse. (flash) Yesterday Mr. James saw his photograph on the news. He called Crime Stoppers to help. He told them where he was. Initial press and police reports in cases like this one are often inaccurate. Mr. James is entitled to a fair trial, and we will ensure that he receives one.” Investigators said they established James as a suspect after finding on the platform a credit card in his name and the keys to a U-Haul van.Authorities have offered no possible motive for the attack, though investigators say they are looking at lengthy videos James apparently recorded and posted to YouTube, which included bigoted rants and comments on New York City's mayor, homelessness and the subway system.According to police and court documents, authorities at the scene also recovered the Glock 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the attack, along with three extended-ammunition magazines, a torch, a hatchet, a bag of fireworks and a container of gasoline.All 23 people injured in the attack are expected to survive.

  • Whatever Happened to Phil of the Future ’s Raviv Ullman? A Rare Convo With the Disney Star

    Raviv Ullman was a small-screen staple back in the early days of Disney Channel. But what is the Phil of the Future star up to now? He exclusively sat down with E! News for a rare check in.

  • SC man pleads guilty in case involving the death of his 3-year-old foster child

    Austin Robinson was charged as a co-defendant with his wife, Food Network show winner Ariel Robinson, in the death of the foster child.

  • Anitta’s Show-Stopping Coachella Debut Features Saweetie & More As Surprise Guests

    Anitta brings Brazil to the desert.

  • Volodymyr Zelensky says the world should be 'worried' about potential of Russian nuclear strike

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said “all of the countries of the world” should be concerned that Russia could soon turn to nuclear weapons. "For them, life of the people is nothing," Zelensky told CNN.

  • How Ford, Toyota stack up on electrification

    With this week's announcement of a new $2 billion EV battery plant in Bowling Green, Kentucky seems to have found its place in the auto industry's race toward electrification.

  • Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

    Roman Fedortsov, 39, has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a Lumpsucker - or Lumpfish - a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks. The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes on Instagram since it was posted by Fedortsov on 19 March this year. The fish has since been identified as a chimaera — a cartilaginous fish.

  • Family of Patrick Lyoya, Black man killed by a police officer in Grand Rapids, speaks out

    Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed by a police officer in Grand Rapids, MI. His father and attorney Ben Crump are calling for justice.

  • Mississippi Governor Wants to Claim April as “Confederate Heritage Month”

    Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has proclaimed April as Confederate Heritage Month, reported The Associated Press. Keep in mind, he signed a law two years ago retiring the last state flag in the US that had a Confederate battle emblem. Reeves signed the proclamation, becoming the fifth governor to do so.

  • WHO head: World’s focus on Ukraine over other countries is due to racial bias

    Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia and current World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus accused the world of giving just a “fraction” of its attention to Black lives compared to white. In a virtual press briefing from Geneva on Wednesday, Ghebreyesus called out the world for racial bias, claiming it valued Ukrainian lives over those in other parts of the world, especially Africa and the Middle East. The WHO head cited the crises of Ethiopia (5.5 million people), where he is originally from, Yemen (23.7 million people), Afghanistan (22.8 million people) and Syria (14.6 million), as also requiring and deserving of immediate attention.

  • Russia Left Behind Thousands of Deadly Explosives in Ukraine, Endangering Civilians for Years to Come

    Russian forces have left behind a wide variety of explosive devices in Ukraine, which will endanger civilians for years to come.

  • Strains in German coalition as junior partners turn on Scholz over Ukraine

    (Reuters) -Frustration is growing among German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's junior coalition partners over what they say are shortcomings in his leadership on Ukraine, an internal rift that risks undermining Western unity against Russia. After a dramatic policy pivot at the start of the crisis, when Scholz halted the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project with Russia days before its invasion of Ukraine, and then vowed a big jump in defence spending, his partners accuse him of dithering. "I have the impression that Mr Scholz is not aware of the serious damage he is doing to Germany's reputation in Central Europe, in Eastern Europe, basically in the whole of Europe," Anton Hofreiter, Greens chairman of parliament's Europe committee, told Reuters.

  • Judge slams Trump as 'charlatan' after jury finds Jan. 6 rioter guilty on all counts

    A federal judge in D.C. on Thursday delivered a scathing rebuke of former President Donald Trump and expressed dismay over the state of American politics just moments after a jury found a defendant charged in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot guilty on all charges. "You know, I think our democracy is in trouble," Judge Reggie Walton said at the conclusion of the third jury trial for a defendant charged in the Capitol assault. Walton, an appointee of former President George W. Bush and one of the most senior judges on the D.C. court, said that he's received letters from people around the country expressing concern the justice system isn't confronting Jan. 6 -- which he called an "insurgency," with the seriousness it deserves.

  • ‘Did You Just Forget … All Those Black People We Shipped Over?’: Mississippi Governor Confuses Many When He Declares April Both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness Month

    The governor of Mississippi has declared April to be both Confederate Heritage Month and Genocide Awareness Month. Gov. Tate Reeves unpacked Genocide Awareness Month as a […]

  • Man arrested after impregnating a 12-year-old family member, Adairsville police say

    Police said the girl felt sick and went to the doctors where she found out she was pregnant.

  • Gang of thieves dismantled and stole a 550-ton iron bridge in broad daylight, report

    Thieves wearing government uniforms worked from 7am using cutting torches and excavators, to take apart the iron bridge in Bihar, India.

  • Russian warship sunken in Ukraine war may have been carrying a piece of the 'true cross,' a treasured Christian relic

    Russian state media reported in 2020 that the Moskva was readying to receive a piece of the "true cross" for its chapel. Two years on, the ship sank.

  • Sheriff's Office Releases New Mugshot Of Lori Vallow After She's Returned To Jail

    A new mugshot released by Idaho authorities shows Lori Vallow after the 48-year-old was returned to jail Thursday. Lori spent 10 months in a mental health facility after a judge ruled she was unfit to stand trial for the murder of her children, but she was booked into the Madison County Jail at 1:04 a.m. Thursday morning after a judge restored the Idaho mom’s competency earlier this week, according to East Idaho News. District Judge Steven W. Boyce filed an order Tuesday ruling that Lori was now