Patrick Lyoya funeral at Grand Rapids church will be open to public

The funeral for a Grand Rapids man whose death at the hands of police earlier this month sparked protests and national attention is set for Friday in a Grand Rapids church.

The service for Patrick Lyoya is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Renaissance Church of God in Christ, 1001 33rd St. SE in Grand Rapids. The Rev. Al Sharpton is expected to deliver the eulogy. Lyoya, 26, died April 4 after a Grand Rapids police officer fired a bullet in the back of his head, his family attorneys said.

An independent autopsy by noted forensic pathologist Dr. Werner Spitz concluded that the officer fired a bullet into the base of Lyoya's head that moved upward and to the right, shattering bone. Attorneys for Lyoya's family said the officer had complete control over Lyoya and was straddling him as he fired the gun, calling it an unnecessary shooting.

Dorcas Lyoya, mother of the late Patrick Lyoya, is overcome with emotion while talking about her son as she stands with her husband Peter Lyoya, right, during a news conference at Renaissance Church of God in Christ in Grand Rapids on April 14, 2022.

The office of family attorney Benjamin Crump said Thursday in a statement announcing details of the funeral that Lyoya "was brutally executed."

Crump plans to speak at the funeral and said he will deliver a call to action. There have been multiple protests in Grand Rapids and other cities across Michigan, including one in Lansing on Thursday.

Born in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Lyoya immigrated along with his family to the U.S. in 2014 as refugees after they were granted asylum. They had faced violence and persecution in their native land, which has seen prolonged civil conflict over the years. Refugees from Congo make up the largest group of refugees in Michigan over the past two fiscal years.

Lyoya was pulled over by a police officer who said his license plate did not match the car. Crump suggested Lyoya may have been racially profiled since the officer initially approached him in the opposite direction and then made a U-turn.

Attorney Ben Crump, left, forensic pathology expert Dr. Werner Spitz and attorney Ven Johnson during a news conference held in a ballroom at the Westin Book Cadillac hotel in Detroit on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The three revealed results of an independent autopsy performed on 26-year-old Patrick Lyoya. Lyoya was fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4.

After Lyoya got out of the car, a struggle ensued with the officer drawing his Taser at one point, video footage showed. The two struggled over the Taser, and the officer was on top of Lyoya on the ground straddling him when he fired a bullet into the back of his head.

Spitz said his autopsy report showed no other injuries on the body besides the head wound from the bullet. Family attorney Ven Johnson said this shows Lyoya was not fighting, but trying to resist arrest and get away safely.

His parents told the Free Press last week in an interview he was a loving son who worked in a small plant manufacturing auto parts.

The funeral will be open to the public.

