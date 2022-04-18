Patrick Lyoya funeral to take place Friday; Al Sharpton to deliver eulogy

Funeral arrangements for Patrick Lyoya, the Congolese immigrant fatally shot by a Grand Rapids police officer April 4, have been announced.

The service will take place 11 a.m. Friday, April 22, at the Renaissance Church of God in Christ at 1001 33rd Street in Grand Rapids. The funeral is open to the public.

The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver the eulogy, he announced on his show "Politics Nation" on MSNBC Sunday. Sharpton's National Action Network is covering burial and funeral costs for Lyoya, he added.

I will support the family of Patrick Lyola and Attorney Crump w/ funeral and burial assistance, and I will stand with them in the fight for justice in Patrick’s name.#PoliticsNation pic.twitter.com/xejvdDja54 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) April 17, 2022

For subscribers: Grand Rapids police's damaged relationship with community exposed again

Patrick Lyoya escaped violence and persecution in Congo only to die in Michigan

Attorney Ben Crump and Kent County Commissioner Robert Womack are also slated to speak.

"I will support the family of Patrick Lyola (sic) and Attorney Crump (with) funeral and burial assistance, and I will stand with them in the fight for justice in Patrick’s name," Sharpton tweeted.

Lyoya's death has sparked protests in Grand Rapids over the last week, as activists and community members have marched through the city and gathered in front of the Grand Rapids Police Department headquarters consistently since Tuesday. The demonstrations grew after police released footage of Lyoya's shooting.

"(The video of the shooting) was the most horrifying thing I’ve ever seen in my entire life," said Thomas Lyoya, Patrick Lyoya's younger brother, during an news conference on Thursday.

Story continues

In the footage, Lyoya was shot in the head and killed by a white Grand Rapids police officer after attempting to run away from the officer during a traffic stop.

The unnamed officer has not been charged in the shooting and is currently on paid administrative leave. The Michigan State Police are conducting an investigation.

Contact Arpan Lobo at alobo@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @arpanlobo.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Patrick Lyoya funeral to take place Friday in Grand Rapids