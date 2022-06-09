Patrick Lyoya's father: Second-degree murder charge is a 'bit of consolation'

The father of Patrick Lyoya remained calm and expressionless inside a Detroit office as the Kent County prosecutor announced a criminal charge Thursday afternoon against the Grand Rapids police officer who shot and killed his son.

(L to R) Israel Siku, a friend and interpreter for Peter Lyoya, father to Patrick Lyoya, listens in to translate what Lyoya was saying at his lawyer's office in Detroit on Thursday, June 9, 2022. Lyoya was with his lawyer, Ven Johnson, in Detroit when it was announced by Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker that Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4, had been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Speaking at the law firm of family attorney Ven Johnson in downtown Detroit, Peter Lyoya watched the announcement on a screen that streamed the press conference in Grand Rapids. Johnson said Prosecutor Chris Becker called Peter Lyoya just a couple of minutes before he announced the second-degree murder charge in the April 4 killing.

Related: Christopher Schurr charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Patrick Lyoya

Peter Lyoya said that while Patrick can't come back, the criminal charge against Officer Christopher Schurr brings a "little bit of consolation." He said he hopes it can bring justice for his son.

"I want to say thank you to this prosecutor," Lyoya said through an interpreter, Israel Siku.

Lyoya said if it wasn't for the video of son's shooting by civilians, there would not have been any charges. He also thanked the media for reporting on the story, saying it helped bring attention to the case.

"My heart was really broken during these two months" of waiting for the charges, Lyoya said. "I was thinking: 'There was no justice in America.'"

He also thanked his attorneys and the public for their support.

"We need to hold our police agencies responsible," attorney Ven Johnson, seated next to Lyoya, said.

"You will not see any celebrations from the Lyoya family," Johnson said of the charges. "The past two months has felt like an eternity for the Lyoya family.

The April shooting death of Lyoya - who was killed by a bullet to the back of his head according to autopsy reports - drew protests and national attention. The Rev. Al Sharpton spoke at his funeral.

Schurr pulled over Lyoya for what the officer said was some problem with his license plate. Lyoya got out of his car, which led to a scuffle and the use of a Taser device. Schurr shot Lyoya in the back of his head while he was on top of Lyoya.

Story continues

Johnson said that Lyoya was never a threat to Schurr.

Speaking by video phone at the press conference, another attorney for Lyoya, Ben Crump, said the murder charge is "hopefully a step in the right direction" and brings some "measure of accountability."

Crump said Lyoya's death is part of a patter of "unnecessary ... killings of Black men" across the U.S.

More: Patrick Lyoya escaped violence and persecution in Congo only to die in Michigan

More: Anguish, outrage at funeral of Patrick Lyoya as speakers call for justice, federal help

Johnson noted that a second-degree murder charge was also brought in the case of Derek Chauvin, the officer convicted in the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

(L to R) Israel Siku, a friend and interpreter for Peter Lyoya, father to Patrick Lyoya and his lawyer, Ven Johnson, all listen in his office in Detroit on Thursday, June 9, 2022 as Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker announced that Grand Rapids Police Officer Christopher Schurr, who fatally shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head on April 4, had been charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Johnson said the family is also asking the Department of Justice to bring a civil rights case against the officer. He added that in his 36 years of practice, this is only the second time he's had an officer charged in a case he's handled.

John Johnson, Jr., executive director of the Michigan Department of Civil Rights, said the department is "gratified that the Kent County prosecutor has charged the officer who took the life of Patrick Lyoya with second degree murder. This decision is a major step in addressing accountability and the systemic issues that lead to disparate treatment of the people the agency is charged to serve and protect."

Peter Lyoya met with President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House on May 25 when Biden signed into law an executive order on the second anniversary of Floyd's death that restricts federal law enforcement officers from using chokeholds and no-knock entries, among other measures.

Lyoya's interpreter, Israel Siku, who was also at the Detroit meeting, described the meeting with Biden, saying the president was aware of the case.

Lyoya asked Biden for justice for his son. When Lyoya told the president he's the father of Patrick Lyoya, Biden replied: "I know."

Lyoya said he was pleased to know that Biden was aware of him and his case.

Patrick Lyoya and his family were refugees from the Democratic Republic of Congo who escaped war and persecution.

Contact Niraj Warikoo:nwarikoo@freepress.com or Twitter @nwarikoo

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Father of Patrick Lyoya says murder charge brings 'bit of consolation'