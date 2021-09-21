Patrick Mahomes’ brother dumping water on Baltimore fan is a bad look for Kansas City

Jackson Mahomes is not a child. So there was no excuse for the younger brother of star Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes to act like an immature kid and toss water from a bottle onto a heckling fan after the team’s Sunday night loss at Baltimore.

Mahomes is an icon in Kansas City and the face of the Chiefs franchise. He is also part-owner of the Royals, a product pitchman for many brands and an all-around civic treasure. Anything he, his teammates or his relatives do will invite intense scrutiny, as we have seen since Sunday’s post-game dustup went viral.

Apparently Jackson needs to be reminded, unfairly or not, that he is under the microscope as well. Those are the breaks when your sibling is the most popular player in not only Kansas City but the entire NFL.

Video footage of the encounter shows what appears to be an unruly fan gloating over the Ravens’ thrilling one-point win. Jackson Mahomes, who has amassed quite a following on the social media app TikTok, reacted to the harmless barbs by pouring what appeared to be water in the direction of the preening Baltimore supporter draped in a Ravens jersey.

A 15-second clip of the incident was captured on video, which has been viewed countless times on various social media platforms.

“I’m so sorry for ya,” the fan taunts Jackson and two other people with him in the video. “I’m so sorry for ya.”

“Let’s go!” the rowdy fan yells after being doused. He then turns the camera on himself and screams again: “Let’s go!”

The Maryland Stadium Authority operates M&T Bank Stadium where the highly competitive game took place. The agency is reviewing footage of the incident to determine what occurred and will forward its findings to the Baltimore Police Department to consider possible criminal charges, police officials said Tuesday.

Attempts to reach Jackson Mahomes for comment were unsuccessful.

“They were thirsty,” Jackson posted on Twitter after the dousing.

No one — Jackson Mahomes or average Joe — should throw water on anyone for any reason. But especially anyone related to the most entertaining athlete in professional sports needs to think twice before they do something to embarrass the quarterback, the team or Kansas City.