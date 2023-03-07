Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Accused Of Assaulting A Waiter, Forcibly Kissing A Restaurant Owner

Jackson Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, is under investigation after being accused of assaulting a waiter and the owner of a restaurant in Overland Park, Kansas on Feb. 25.

Mahomes allegedly shoved the 19-year-old male waiter more than once and later forcibly kissed Aspen Vaughn, the 40-year-old female owner of Aspens Restaurant, The Kansas City Star reported.

Vaughn said police are reviewing surveillance footage. Police didn’t release a report of the incident, but they said “the department is still investigating.”

“Releasing any additional information would be inappropriate at this time,” police said according to The Kansas City Star. “Anyone with information should contact the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.”

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandan Davies, said his client didn’t do anything wrong.

“Our investigation has revealed substantial evidence refuting the claims of Jackson’s accuser including the statements of several witnesses,” Davies said according to The Kansas City Star. “We have reached out to law enforcement to provide the fruit of our investigation so that they may have a complete picture of the matter.”