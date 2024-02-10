Who is Patrick Mahomes’ brother? Learn all about Jackson Mahomes

All eyes have been on the Kansas City Chiefs box suites ever since the team appeared poised to follow up their 2023 trip to the Super Bowl with a 2024 return.

That’s where friends and family of players can be seen decked out in red and cheering on its star players, including, of course, quarterback Patrick Mahomes. Fans often spot the QB’s wife, Brittany Mahomes, and rarely far from her side is Jackson Mahomes, little brother of the two-time Super Bowl champ.

The younger Mahomes is a passionate supporter of his sibling, but he’s also known for his own ventures, as well as his own controversies.

All about Jackson Mahomes’ family

Pat Mahomes, a former MLB pitcher, and Randi Mahomes married in the 1990s, and during their time together, the Texas natives welcomed two children — Patrick, born in 1995, and Jackson, born in 2000. They divorced in 2006. According to a bio on Randi Mahomes’ QB Producer website, her ex-husband’s career “took a toll” on their relationship, but despite their split, the former couple remain friends.

Jackson Mahomes also has three half-siblings. His mother gave birth to daughter Mia Randall in 2011, while his dad welcomed daughter Zoe Mahomes in 2015 and is also the father of Graham Walker, the wide receiver for Brown University’s Brown Bears.

While Jackson Mahomes isn’t married and doesn’t have any children of his own, he is an uncle to Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ two children, Sterling and Bronze.

Jackson Mahomes was best man at brother Patrick Mahomes’ wedding

Jackson Mahomes’ Instagram page serves as proof of his love and loyalty to his older brother with photos chronicling his many (so many) game-day appearances in support of Patrick Mahomes.

But he also documented his support with photos from one even bigger event.

On March 12, 2022, Jackson Mahomes served as best man for his brother when Patrick and Brittany Mahomes swapped vows.

In one Instagram post, alongside a pic from the wedding, he wrote, “Forever grateful and honored to stand up there by you guys!”

Jackson Mahomes and sister-in-law Brittany Mahomes are close friends

Jackson Mahomes has raved that he’s “super close” to his brother, but the same can be said for his sister-in-law.

“Me and Brittany are so close,” he explained in a video he shared on YouTube. “We do every single thing together. We’re best friends. I love her so freaking much. I think we have a great relationship.”

Jackson Mahomes has made a career out of social media and merch

Jackson Mahomes has more than a million followers on TikTok, nearly a quarter million followers on Instagram and his YouTube videos have amassed nearly 2 million views.

And like many other rising-star influencers, he’s also translated his social media fame into merch, selling both “Unathletic” and “Jackson from TikTok” apparel.

“So growing up, in everything I did, it was always like, ‘Oh, look, it’s Patrick Mahomes’ brother,’” he explained in a video promoting his items. “But, you know, ‘Jackson from TikTok,’ it means a lot to me because it was the first time in my life, when I decided to start doing TikTok and started creating content for all of you guys, that I was known not just as Patrick Mahomes’ brother.”

Jackson Mahomes’ controversies

Jackson Mahomes made headlines in September 2021 when he was spotted dumping water on a vocal fan of the Baltimore Ravens shortly after the Chiefs suffered a loss to the team.

“They were thirsty,” he later tweeted of the incident.

Patrick Mahomes spoke to the Kansas City Star about the act, claiming that the Ravens fan had made some unkind comments to both Jackson and Brittany Mahomes, and his brother reacted.

“He takes a lot and he’s usually pretty good at it,” he said, adding, “He’ll learn from it and just try to stay away from those people as best he can.”

One month later, he shared a clip on TikTok in which he danced on an area of FedEx Field in Washington, D.C., that was marked as a memorial to late Washington player Sean Taylor. It stirred anger among NFL fans and prompted Jackson Mahomes to delete the video and tweet an apology, in which he noted that he “meant absolutely no disrespect to (Taylor) or his family.”

Jackson Mahomes’ arrest in 2023

In May 2023, Jackson Mahomes was arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one count of battery. According to court documents, seen by NBC’s Kansas City affiliate KSHB, in February, Mahomes was said to have “unlawfully and feloniously” touched a woman without consent with “intent to arouse” while in Overland Park, Kansas.

Mahomes’ attorney, Brandon Davies, declined to comment to NBC News at the time, referring to a court order that prohibited him and Mahomes from discussing the case.

On Jan. 3, 2024, Johnson Country Assistant District Attorney Meghan Ahsens filed a motion to dismiss the felony sexual battery charges. Jackson Mahomes appeared in court the following day and the charges were dropped, according to the AP.

The misdemeanor battery charge still remains, the AP reported, and Jackson Mahomes has pleaded not guilty.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com