Patrick Mahomes' dad after Super Bowl 57: I'm smoking Philly Blunts instead of Joe Burrows

Even after the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl 57 win Sunday that came in controversial fashion with a late defensive-holding call - two weeks after Kansas City's AFC championship win against the Cincinnati Bengals - Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' dad, former Major League Baseball pitcher Pat Mahomes Sr., referred to Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow and a celebratory cigar.

In video tweeted after the game by Emmanuel Acho, Mahomes Sr. joked that he "ain't smoking on them Joe Burrows today - I'm smoking on them Philly Blunts."

From Acho via Twitter:

“Don’t ever doubt 15, I made him different… and I ain’t smoking on them Joe Burrow’s I’m smoking on them Philly Blunts.”



Talk yo ish pops!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/RPxHmTkWdR — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) February 13, 2023

When asked after the AFC championship about the cigar he was smoking on the field at Arrowhead Stadium, Mahomes Sr. said, "I'm smoking on that Joe Burrow."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Patrick Mahomes' dad: I'm smoking Philly Blunts instead of Joe Burrows