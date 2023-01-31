Patrick Mahomes' dad took a hilarious shot at Joe Burrow while smoking a celebratory cigar

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are heading back to the Super Bowl after beating Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals, 23-20, in a thrilling AFC title game that was full of controversy and impacted heavily by one late hit in the final seconds.

The Chiefs rightfully had fun celebrating after the win, mostly because they're going to the Super Bowl for the first time since they lost to Tom Brady and the Bucs two years ago, but also because the Bengals had talked so much trash leading up to the game.

Mahomes' dad, Pat Mahomes Sr., got in on that fun as he was seen smoking a cigar on the field after the game. When asked about his celebratory cigar he said, "I'm smoking on that Joe Burrow."

Mahomes added: "My baby boy did what he always do. He's gonna show up and show out. And I'm just glad he did it."

Twitter loved it.

Need more Pat Sr. Content in the next two weeks https://t.co/DQAO9vF3k2 — Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 (@Kazeem) January 30, 2023

I got pat mahomes rookie card . Bruh I am old LOL . Also all pops at this age rock this fit . Good to see him get some shine https://t.co/kXTpgXXlCt — Antoine Hardy (@Slangdini) January 30, 2023

