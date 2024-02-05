Patrick Mahomes' father arrested, charged with DWI in Texas

Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of superstar Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated, according to a booking report from Saturday.

San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs (David Eulitt / Getty Images)

The senior Mahomes was charged with a DWI and booked at Smith County Jail in Tyler, Texas, according to the report.

The booking report did not detail whether Mahomes, 53, was released and whether bond had been set.

Representatives for the elder Mahomes did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs face off against the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com