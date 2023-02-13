Patrick Mahomes And Jalen Hurts Reportedly Didn't Shake Hands On Field After Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts and winning Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reportedly did not have the traditional on-field handshake after the Super Bowl on Sunday, leading one outlet to ask: “Did Hurts snub the Chiefs?“

After Hurts’ pass fell incomplete on the final play, “the Eagles quarterback was among several Philadelphia players who made their way towards the sidelines. He eventually jogged off the field and towards the tunnel by himself,” USA Today’s For the Win wrote.

“If a handshake did happen, it took place behind closed doors,” USA Today added.

Indeed, a fully dressed Hurts was pictured meeting with Mahomes in the stadium tunnel much later, and the Chiefs QB told him he played “a helluva game,” the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported.

The quarterbacks often meet right after the big game in a more public show of sportsmanship on the field.

Then-New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady got labeled a “sore loser” for not shaking the hand of Eagles quarterback Nick Foles after the Eagles won the 2018 Super Bowl. The usual midfield meetup for the cameras has come under more scrutiny since then.

Neither Hurts nor Mahomes seemed to hint at any dissension in postgame interviews on Sunday. “I have a lot of respect for him,” Hurts said of Mahomes. “I always have.” Mahomes said there should be no doubters about Hurts’ ability.

Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes after the game.

