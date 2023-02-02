Patrick Mahomes' kids: Meet the family of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback

Patrick Mahomes is an NFL quarterback, a Super Bowl MVP, and an ESPY award winner, but the Texas native has another title: proud dad of two.

Mahomes, 27, and his wife, Brittany Matthews Mahomes, are parents to daughter, Sterling Skye Mahomes, and son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks his wife, Brittany Matthews, and daughter, Sterling (Jamie Squire / Getty Images)

The high school sweethearts welcomed Sterling in February 2021. Later that year, Mahomes opened up to "People" about his role as a father when Sterling was just 6-months-old.

“I’ve grown a lot in my first few years in the NFL, and I’ve had to take on a lot of responsibility," Mahomes said at the time. "But nothing’s like having a kid and having someone that you’re going every single day knowing that you’re trying to take care of."

At the time, Mahomes called being a first-time dad "awesome."

“Brittany has helped out a ton being a champion mom, and so it’s been a lot of fun and to be able to come home every single day and see her and how energized she is and how she’s changing and growing already,” Mahomes said of Sterling at the time. “I’m just trying to tell her to slow down so I can enjoy every minute of it.”

In May 2022, the couple, who wed in Hawaii in March 2022, announced via Instagram their family was growing and revealed they were expecting a boy in June. Bronze was born Nov. 28, 2022.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes' Kids

Sterling Skye Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his then-fiancée announced they were expecting their first child Sept. 29, 2020 just weeks after he proposed at Arrowhead Stadium.

“Mom & Dad, taking a small detour to the wedding❤️,” Brittany wrote on Instagram at the time. The couple used their dogs — Steel and Silver — for their gender reveal.

Sterling Skye Mahomes was born Feb. 20, 2021.

The couple announced the arrival of their first child with matching Instagram posts, featuring a photo of the newborn clutching her parents' fingers while mom Brittany donned a sparkly nameplate necklace that read Sterling.

During the early days of Sterling's arrival, both her parents kept her face hidden.

“Obviously at first we wanted to keep stuff private and not have her out there,” Mahomes told TODAY in 2021. “As we started doing different things and she started getting a little bit older, being out and about, it almost became like a burden to try to hide her at all times when we do stuff, and this coming season we want her to be at the games and not have to worry about hiding her the entire time.”

In 2021, the Mahomes family celebrated Sterling's 1st birthday with an epic birthday bash, which included a cotton candy machine, balloon archway and custom decor.

Sterling makes regular appearances at Kansas City Chiefs football games alongside her mom and extended family members.

Patrick Mahomes (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III

In May 2022, the couple announced via Instagram their family was growing and that Sterling would be a big sister.

“Round 2,” they wrote alongside family photos of their little girl holding up a sign that read, “Big sister duties coming soon.”

Sterling donned a shirt that read "I have a secret to tell you" for the family announcement.

In June, the couple shared the gender of their second child in a sweet Instagram video. In the clip, the duo squirt water guns filled with blue liquid, indicating a boy.

Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III was born Nov. 28, 2022.

The high school sweethearts announced Bronze's arrival in a similar fashion to that of his sister using nameplate jewelry.

“Patrick ‘Bronze’ Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz” the couple captioned their joint announcement.

In a Nov. 30 2022 press conference, the NFL quarterback revealed the sweet meaning behind his son's name.

“When me and Brittany had Sterling, we didn’t know if it was a girl or boy at first so we started thinking of girl and boys’ names,” he said at the time. “We wanted them to have that connection and them to be brother and sister forever.”

The athlete added, “I’ve always wanted to do Patrick Lavon Mahomes III. I’ve thought about that since I was literally like 5 or 6 years old. I always thought it was going to be ‘Trey’ as a third.”

The athlete credited his brother, Jackson, for his son’s nickname

“He said, ‘What about Bronze? It fits perfectly with Sterling,’ so we went with that,” Mahomes said. “It works out well. He can have his own thing now, where he’s not Patrick, he’s Bronze, even though he’s Patrick. Then, Sterling and Bronze can have that connection moving forward.”

While the couple have taken the same approach to obscuring their newborn's face in early days the second time around, Bronze has made appearances on mom Brittany's Instagram story, including a heartwarming moment between siblings.

Brittany Mahomes shared the sweet sibling moment to her Instagram stories of Sterling smiling at little brother, Bronze, on December 3, 2022. (Brittany Mahomes / Instagram)

“She is obsessed & loving her new role,” Brittany Mahomes wrote on a photo showing Sterling smiling at little brother Bronze on Dec. 3, 2022.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com