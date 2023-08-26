Patrick Mahomes not expected to play vs. Browns but took field to support injured foe

Pete Grathoff
Nick Wagner/nwagner@kcstar.com

The Chiefs’ preseason game Saturday against the Cleveland Browns at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium began in sad fashion.

Cleveland received the opening kickoff and Jakeem Grant received the ball in the end zone. He opted for a return and unfortunately was seriously injured on the play.

Grant removed his helmet while on the field and he was in pain. A cart took him off the field. While Grant was being attended to on the field, quarterback Patrick Mahomes came off the Chiefs sideline to check on Grant.

This was a nice gesture by Mahomes, who wasn’t expected to play in the Chiefs’ final preseason game. So this likely was one of the few times Mahomes actually was on the field Saturday, other than during pregame.

Mahomes wasn’t the only Chiefs player to check on Grant. Others made a point of wishing him well.

Mahomes and Grant know each other well because they were teammates at Texas Tech.

