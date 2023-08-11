A new Patrick Mahomes-owned Whataburger opens Monday in Kansas City. Here’s where

As of Monday, the increasingly Whataburger-rich Kansas City metropolitan area will be home to yet another location of the Texas-based chain.

The latest is in Valley View Shoppes, on the northeast corner of Missouri 152 and North Booth Avenue near Liberty. As of Monday at 11 a.m., it’ll be open 24/7 but only for drive-thru service to start. In the coming weeks, the fast-food joint will roll out indoor dining as well as online ordering through the Whataburger app, plus curbside and delivery options.

The new location is owned by KMO Burger LLC, in which Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a partner. The restaurant will feature an autographed Mahomes jersey and a few other pieces of Mahomes memorabilia.

In a statement, KMO’s chief operating officer Jay Battle said, “We’re incredibly excited about launching our newest restaurant in Liberty and continuing our expansion in the Kansas City community. Our commitment remains steadfast in delivering exceptional service and crafting memorable experiences for every guest, whether they’re newcomers or familiar faces walking through our doors.”

The first Whataburger opened in 1950 in Corpus Christi, Texas. The chain is known for its customizable burgers, chicken sandwiches, breakfast biscuits and dipping sauces like honey butter, spicy ketchup and creamy pepper — some of which are available in local grocery stores.

Mahomes and KMO Burger have said they plan to open 30 Whataburgers in the region.

More Whataburgers on the way

Coming in 2023:

▪ 9100 block of Missouri 45, Parkville. November.

▪ 14123 W. 135th St., Olathe. Late 2023.

Opening in 2024:

▪ 4200 Sterling Ave. Early 2024.

▪ 5630 Bannister Road.

▪ Lawrence, location TBA.

▪ 1705 N. Missouri 291 in Harrisonville.

▪ Missouri 150 and Southwest Hollywood Drive in Lee’s Summit.