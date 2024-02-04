Patrick Mahomes Sr. arrested for driving while intoxicated in Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Jail records show that Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for driving while intoxicated in Tyler on Saturday.

Tyler man sentenced to life in prison for killing mother of four with machete

According to jail records, the Tyler Police Department arrested Mahomes his alleged third DWI or more. Mahomes Sr. is the father of Patrick Mahomes II, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Mahomes’ bond has not yet been set and he’s being held at the Smith County Jail.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.