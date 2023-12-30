Patrick O'Shea: 2024 can be a fun journey, if you want it to be

What new adventures does 2024 hold for us?

I long ago stopped making New Year's resolutions because it seemed so pointless to fight what was doomed to happen. Less than a month later those resolutions were forgotten, and yet the Earth kept spinning and minutes, days and weeks continued ticking away.

Every year there are births, there are deaths, there are marriages, there are divorces, and there are events that we never could have predicted when the Times Square apple dropped at midnight New Year's Eve. And no one cares if you ever really stopped swearing at other drivers (except maybe your mother or wife).

But that is not to say I'm not looking forward to the new year. It is really exciting to not know exactly what is going to happen. The possibilities are endless and despite all the negativity out there, I choose to hope the good things will outweigh the bad.

Now, that optimism can backfire. I thought 2020 was going to be a great year until it melted into a pandemic quagmire. But most years tend to be less weighted to the feeling of the end of the world. And even the worst years still have moments of joy if you are willing to look for them.

As we come into 2024, there is no telling what is going to happen on the world stage, but I know people in our communities are doing what they can to make western Pennsylvania the place to be this year. From the total solar eclipse that will have people flocking to Erie in April to the return of so many great local festivals to the ongoing efforts to bring new businesses to towns, there will be reasons to smile this year.

And I hope you all find ways to rediscover the joy you might have lost over the last few years. It has been easy to be drawn into the darkness recently, not hard to find reasons to complain about things, but it is time to start looking for those beams of light in your lives.

Celebrate those milestones, savor those moments of closeness with loved ones, appreciate a job well done, and don't lose sight of all the good things you do have going on. No one can shake you out of your doldrums if you are not willing to open your eyes to all the gems before you.

You don't need a pirate ship to go looking for treasures. It is a great time for you to start planning for an adventurous 2024. It can be a fun journey if you want it to be.

Patrick O'Shea is editor of The Beaver County Times, Ellwood City Ledger and Somerset Daily American. His one resolution is to keep pushing to keep local journalism alive in western Pennsylvania.

