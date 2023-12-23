Patrick O'Shea: Christmas spirit does exist

Perhaps it takes a little adversity sometimes to see how much Christmas spirit and charity still exists out there.

Patrick O'Shea

As someone who has worked in newsrooms for decades, I have seen the good deeds people do every season, giving food and toys to the needy, stepping up to make sure youngsters have a holiday they can enjoy and providing comfort for those who might have no one else to count on.

And this year, despite all the horrifying incidents we have observed worldwide and the foreboding feeling of division in the nation, has been no different. A family who lost everything in a Beaver County fire recently found itself surrounded by the help of others, bringing him clothes and staples to get by while they rebuild their lives. Another western Pennsylvania family lost its dairy farm livelihood in a fire and found even its business competitors stepping up and helping them stay afloat.

No one is looking for a medal or even praise, they are just doing it because it is the right thing to do. And that is what we all should strive for this holiday season and every day of the year. We should be there for others in need because we would hope they would be there for us in a time of crisis.

I have my own experience with unexpected charity. Many years ago, when I was working at a small western Pennsylvania newspaper that was hours from my family home, I was returning to my home late one holiday night along a dark and secluded rural road and my car stalled.

I was miles from any service station or any kind of business for that matter. This was before cell phones were common (and no, I don't remember penny candy) and even if I could call someone, I had no idea exactly where I was. But there was a farmhouse in the distance.

So, seeing no other option and freezing in the cold, I trudged through the snow toward the house. Now, even in those days, it was not considered a good idea to be knocking on someone's door at midnight and not expect something bad could happen. So, it took me a few minutes to work up the courage to knock on the door.

But I was not greeted with a shotgun or even a harsh word. Instead, these farmers who probably had been asleep for hours in preparation for early morning chores, looked me in the face and heard my story before inviting me in with a blanket and hot drink. The husband took a look at my car and was able to get it running again and I was able to get back on the road. But I never forgot that family or their kindness.

The car, unfortunately, did not last more than a few more months. I was driving a lot of low-quality vehicles at the time on my young journalist salary (Remind me to tell you sometime about the old pickup that had its hood fly off into my windshield while I was driving on the Pennsylvania Turnpike). But what happened that night did last.

In the intervening years, I have tried to pay the example set by that couple forward. I have had my own late-night visits by folks who thought I was a heating contractor and I greeted them with kindness and understanding even at 3 a.m. But more importantly, I have tried to champion the good deeds of our communities and encourage thoughtfulness in our lives.

So, my Christmas wish for you is that you can set aside negative thoughts and find a way to focus on how important it is to be there for others, whether loved ones or stranded strangers.

Patrick O'Shea is editor of the Beaver County Times, Ellwood City Ledger and Somerset Daily American. He wishes you all a happy holidays and hopes you can find your Christmas spirit for others who need it.

This article originally appeared on Beaver County Times: O'Shea: Christmas a great time to think of those in need