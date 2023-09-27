Patriot Front members plead to infraction; 25 of 31 men arrested last year in Cd'A have resolved cases
Sep. 26—Patriot Front members continued to take pleas this month after the 31 men were arrested last year on their way to a Pride event in downtown Coeur d'Alene.
Lawrence Norman, of Prospect, Oregon; Mishael Buster, of Spokane; Steven Tucker, of Haslet, Texas; Nathan Brenner, of Louisville, Colorado; Cameron Pruitt, of Midway, Utah; and Justin Oleary, of Des Moines, Washington, pleaded guilty to failure to obtain a parade permit and were ordered to each pay $456.50.
Ten other members of the white nationalist group pleaded guilty to the same infraction this summer and were each fined $456.50.
The 31 men were originally charged with conspiring to riot by disturbing the peace at Pride in the Park in June 2022. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum punishment of one year in jail and a $1,000 fine.
The men piled into a U-Haul truck intended for the LGBTQ+ event when law enforcement officers stopped them on Northwest Boulevard just north of Coeur d'Alene City Park.
Five of the men were convicted of the conspiracy charge by a jury in July and sentenced to three days in jail, one year of probation and $1,000 in fines.
A jury convicted two other members of conspiracy shortly after the first trial. They were sentenced to two years of probation and $1,000 in fines.
Another member was sentenced in November to two years of probation and a $500 fine after pleading guilty to disturbing the peace.
A judge dismissed another man's case.
The remaining six men, including Patriot Front founder Thomas Rousseau, have yet to resolve their cases.