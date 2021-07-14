'Patriot Front' suspects appear in court on vandalism charges

Julie Manganis, The Salem News, Beverly, Mass.
·2 min read

Jul. 14—SALEM — Two men police say were caught spray-painting slogans for a white supremacist group at the Salem MBTA station Saturday night made their first court appearance on Tuesday.

Kyle Morelli, 27, of Salem, and Alex Beilman, 27, of Meriden, Connecticut, are each charged with one count of vandalizing property and one count of tagging. Not guilty pleas were automatically entered by the court.

Police said in a press release on Sunday that an officer was in the area of the MBTA station on Bridge Street when he spotted two men in hoods and masks, who appeared to be using a stencil to spray-paint a wall.

When the officer caught up with the pair, who had started to walk away when they spotted the police car, both had paint on their hands and clothes. Police also found two cans of spray paint and two stencils for slogans for the group "Patriot Front."

The messages read: "Strong families make strong nations" and "Defend American labor."

Both the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League call the group a white nationalist, racist and antisemitic organization. Its roots started in the aftermath of the 2017 "Unite the Right" demonstrations in Charlottesville, Virginia, during which participants openly displayed Nazi symbols and chanted blatant antisemitic slogans.

The founder of "Patriot Front" wanted to create a more "mainstream" appearing organization that promoted itself through seemingly bland patriotic slogans, while still espousing white nationalist, racist and antisemitic views.

A 2019 investigation by the nonprofit news website ProPublica found that group members are encouraged to disseminate the group's messages through methods such as banners or posters, while also maintaining anonymity.

In court Tuesday, prosecutor Haleigh Reisman did not seek bail for the pair, who were released on personal recognizance following their arrests. She did ask Salem District Court Judge Randy Chapman to set conditions that the two stay away from the MBTA station and two other locations, one on Central Street and one on Essex Street near the Museum Place Mall. She also requested that Beilman stay out of Salem entirely except for court appearances.

Chapman granted the request and both men agreed to the conditions.

Salem police Lt. John Burke said the department is continuing to investigate possible additional charges related to the locations on Essex and Central streets where graffiti was also found.

During their arraignments, both men said they are in the process of hiring lawyers. They declined comment outside court.

A pretrial hearing is set for Aug. 24 via Zoom, but that date could change once the pair hire attorneys.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

