Patriotic or racist? Trump's Make America Great Again hats have become a hot-button issue

DETROIT – They're red and white and debated all over.

The baseball caps embroidered with the campaign slogan "Make America Great Again" are synonymous with President Donald Trump's administration, and have become a hot-button topic, especially in the wake of a racially charged confrontation last week near Washington's Lincoln Memorial.

Many, including actress and activist Alyssa Milano, now are calling the baseball caps the modern-day white hoods of the Ku Klux Klan, representing a white nationalist ideology pushed by the president.

The standoff involved a group of students from Covington Catholic School, an all-boys high school in Kentucky, who were wearing MAGA hats when they got into a confrontation with a Native American man from Michigan. The Native American elder, Nathan Phillips of Ypsilanti, said he was trying to defuse the tension between the mostly white students and four members of the fringe religious group called the Black Hebrew Israelites, who hurled insults at the students.

Videos of the incident posted to social media whipped up fierce debate about who was right and who was wrong and the role the MAGA hats may have played in the whole ordeal.

It led some to ask: If the boys hadn't been wearing the MAGA hats, would the confrontation have escalated as it did?

John Pavlovitz, an author, pastor, and activist from North Carolina, said the boys might not have fully understood the loaded meaning those hats carry for some people.

"To be present at that gathering is one thing, but to be present in those hats is a completely different statement," Pavlovitz said. "There’s no sense of compassion in those hats to most people, so that hat becomes a threat.

"They are no longer a neutral symbol. Whenever those hats are worn, they’re going to make a statement that brings with it many assumptions – a resistance to diversity, a resistance to equality. There’s homophobia in the image of those hats that comes automatically when we see them.

"What we see is that all the president’s ideals are now sort of wrapped up in that one wearable symbol. No matter what one does, they have to understand that to historically repressed communities or vulnerable communities who now feel more under duress when they see those images," said Pavlovitz, who has drawn millions of readers to his blog, "Stuff that Needs to be Said." His latest book, "Hope and Other Superpowers" ($20, Simon & Schuster), was published in November.

Rise of the red cap

The hats became a staple at Trump rallies and events during his 2016 presidential campaign; they're still sold online through the White House Gift Shop and on donaldjtrump.com, where the slogan "Make America Great Again" is printed on everything from baseball caps to swimsuits, banners, playing cards, megaphones and even beer can koozies. Proceeds benefit his campaign.

The MAGA cap became so well known and synonymous with Trump's 2016 campaign that it was dubbed Symbol of the Year by affiliates of the Stanford Symbolic Systems Program, which according to its website, focuses on systems and symbols in communication.

A Stanford News Service story about the MAGA hat said it "defined a positional narrative: America was great, is not any more, but could be again," and noted Ronald Reagan first used the "Make America Great Again" slogan during his 1980 campaign for president. Bill Clinton also used the phrase in 1991 in announcing his campaign for president.

Todd Davies, program associate director, told the Stanford News Service, “Lots of things can be symbols but relatively few things actually are. Being a symbol is an acquired status that gets established through use. Symbols can obviously become notable because the things they represent are notable.”